OTTUMWA — Brian Morgan has served as a city councilman and a Wapello County supervisor over the past decade or so.
Maybe nothing gives him more joy than when the Friends of NAS Ottumwa ask for help in recreating one of the pillars of the community.
Morgan and others on the county's Board of Supervisors were more than willing on Tuesday to approve a contribution of $35,650 as NAS Ottumwa tries to complete the remaining repairs for an 80th anniversary grand opening next March. The naval air station, located at the Ottumwa Regional Airport, was used to prepare pilots during the early stages of the United States' involvement in World War II.
"I remember when you guys came to the council, probably in 2010 or 2011," Morgan told Larry Cofer, one of the volunteers spearheading the restoration of the air station. "This is one of the projects I'm proud to be a part of, and the work we've done on this.
"I think preserving that history of what was ... I just explained it to someone the other day, and people don't have a clue."
The funding will come out of the county's sales tax revenue, and go toward safety measures, the construction of a community room for displays, as well as displays in general.
Cofer said the money has been well spent and added, "This puts us in a pretty good position."
"We've really stretched every dollar that's been donated. We always say that's money that somebody else gave us. This is our passion," he said.
Supervisor Jerry Parker also believed the donation was worth it. The county has usually donated whenever NAS Ottumwa has made a request, but the relationship worked both ways, he said.
"We like to help those that help themselves, and you guys have proven that, just like with the walk bridge where you guys put the deck on it. And now you're out there (at NAS) volunteering your time for that," he said. "You know, that's a part of history. We've got a couple things here in Wapello County, with the American Gothic House, which is known worldwide, and the whole nation knows about the air station.
"So to preserve that is important, and I'm glad we've been a part of that and able to preserve that. They only ask us for what they really have to have to get by, so I think in doing this, it's a real asset to the county."
