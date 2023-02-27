OTTUMWA — It's not as bad as it might look.
That's the one message Wapello County supervisor chair Brian Morgan believes needs to resonate with county residents.
The board of supervisors will hold its annual public hearing Tuesday regarding the maximum property tax levy for the county for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Small increases are expected, Morgan said, but the goal is still to keep the property tax rates as low as possible.
"I think the one thing the county has done a good job with in any given year is getting something like $100,000 in new money, but not spending it," he said Monday. "There will be a little increase, but it's also about looking at our future."
The county is expected to request just over $9 million for its general services fund, an increase of about $500,000 over last year. No one thing goes into that difference, Morgan said, but it's mostly "the cost of doing business."
"Some of that is equipment, some of that is salaries, whatever we need to get the job done," he said. "It's definitely not just one thing."
Overall, the proposed changes are increases of 5.9% for general services, and 10.7% for rural services. Morgan seemed fairly confident that the rural services increase won't be that much.
The max levy hearing is really the first part of the budget process. Anytime a levy exceeds the previous year's by 102%, an explanation must be given by the board. Neither rate will excited that threshold.
"The budget process is a give-and-take. Everything is rising in cost, and we still have work to do," Morgan said. "What this hearing is about is what we won't go over. It will go down. Usually our max levy is close to what it actually will be, but until a couple bills in the legislature get settled, some things are up in the air.
"Our rural services fund will most likely go down, closer to flat compared to what it is now," he said. "Maybe it'll go up 2%, but we can use some carryover balance funds for that. With salaries, and we didn't get into this position overnight, and we won't take care of it overnight."
In other business:
— The supervisors will consider an agreement with Cardinal Community School District regarding a school resource officer from the county sheriff's office. The agreement would run for three years, starting with the 2024-25 school year.
— The supervisors will consider a summer youth Emergency Medical Services internship program that would be a collaboration between Wapello, Davis, Appanoose and Van Buren counties. The program would be for youth ages 16-24.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
