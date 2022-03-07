OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing today at the courthouse regarding the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2023.
Both the general services, which pay salaries and consist of the overall administration of the county, and the rural services maximum dollars went up by just over 11% in each case.
However, that increase comes as a result of the mental health levy going away this year as a result of a bill passed last year by the Iowa Legislature. The levy taxed residents at about $47 per capita, but now the county will save about $1.5 million from that levy disappearing. The money will help fund new vehicles, radios and staff salaries.
Overall, though, supervisor Brian Morgan said the county will be lowering property taxes by about $500,000.
The maximum property tax hearing must be held before every budget meeting annually.
In other business:
• The supervisors will discuss a cost estimate and take possible action regarding the replacement of the courthouse windows. According to Design Dynamics Inc. of Cedar Rapids, the cost to replace the windows (including labor and potential inflation and supply issues) will run just over $1.7 million. The county has said it will use American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace the windows.
• The supervisors are expected to approve Brandy Klein as a Clerk 2 in the tax department of the treasurer's office. Klein was hired Feb. 28.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.