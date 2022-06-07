OTTUMWA — What some people might see as a difficulty, Wapello County supervisor Jerry Parker sees an opportunity.
Expanding on a radio discussion Friday about possible turnover of longtime employees in the county's secondary roads department, Parker said during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting the longevity of those employees, which is at least 50 years cumulatively, has given the supervisors a chance to freshen up those positions.
And they want to take advantage of that.
"There's always a concern (about retirements), but you know ahead of time about when they'll retire. We won't be cutting any jobs, but I won't say that we won't add somebody in all of this," Parker said. "Based on discussions about this, and with the people who have left, one thing they seem to think is a concern is all the paperwork they have to do.
"Things you've learned over the last 20 years, maybe you'd like to do better or different, but you can't because you have employees under a particular job description."
In the near future, the county will look to add an assistant engineer, whose responsibilities will be to assist in the the planning for bridges, culverts, and drawing plans and specifics in the office, but also supervising projects in the field.
"What they'll be doing is adding some responsibilities to lessen the burden on some of the rest of the office," Parker said.
However, the county will also be looking to make building inspectors and zoning employees interchangeable to streamline a process.
"We hate to lose a building inspector because they've done a good job, and we have a zoning person who left before," Parker said. "But this gives us an opportunity to change both their job descriptions. We have one building inspector. What if he's down in Eldon inspecting a building, and a contractor wants to pour some concrete up by Eddyville? We didn't have a good way to cover that.
"So, what you do is change the job description for both of those positions, and when the new people are hire, the zoning officer is going to be compensated for having skills in building and trades. There are certain classes they take and they get extra pay if they go through electrician class or a plumber class. So if we have the building inspector on vacation or sick, the zoning officer is going to be able to fill in, and vice versa."
The supervisors said the county went about a year without an engineer before hiring Jeff Skalberg, but the lack of qualified candidates — prospective engineers have to serve four years under a certified engineer — made it difficult.
"Every county has to have an engineer," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "Twenty years ago, I'm sure it was a lot easier to hire engineers. Ten years ago, we're probably getting a lot more job applications for a grater operator than we are today.
"But I think that's every job. That's every job in America right now," he said. "But I think, sometimes change is good."
Parker said anytime an employee leaves, for secondary roads or any other department, it should be instructive for the supervisors.
"You don't want to miss an opportunity. I think it's managements responsibility that when a change is going to happen, you view to see how you want that change put into effect," Parker said. "Some of our old descriptions actually say 'typewriter.' So it's our job is review everything."
Morgan said it will be good for the county to revisit what certain jobs entail.
"Sometimes change is good. We have good staff and good people, and we don't want to see them go," he said. "But as Jerry said, this presents an opportunity to bring that department more in line with the times. It makes it more fluid."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved Rachel Dolley to become the new director of Wapello County Veterans Affairs. She will start July 1, replacing the retiring Terry Bradley.