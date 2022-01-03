OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved several appointments to boards and commissions, and switched up the chair and vice chair seats among themselves.
Most members serving on boards and commissions within the county continued their terms, so very little change was approved. However, one of the bigger changes comes in the medical examiner's office, where Don Kriegel and Aaron McConnell were approved to take the place of medical examiner Mark Hagist. Kriegel and McConnell will split any investigations that come into the office.
Jerry Parker was named chair of he supervisors, and Brian Morgan was approved as vice chair. Wayne Huit is simply a supervisor, but Parker and Huit are both up for re-election this year.
The supervisors are approved the list of boards they serve on, and there was only one change. Morgan will no longer serve on the Pathfinders board as the county is withdrawing from that group.
In other business:
• The supervisors agreed to abate taxes to Teresa Brown for a mobile home on 120th Avenue. Brown purchased a mobile on in 2018 on leased land that was not in her name, and outstanding taxes on that land amounted to $1,226. Brown has paid the taxes on what she owns.
• The supervisors appointed Army veteran Deb Fenton Roe to fill a vacancy on the Veterans Commission board.
• The supervisors approved 77 of 81 applications for the Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credit.
• County engineer Jeff Skalberg noted that there were only two "minor" breakdowns associated with the Secondary Roads' work following the New Year's Day snowfall.
• Skalberg said the Secondary Roads building had a generator switch go down, leaving the building without power for "almost an hour" Monday.
"Basically it's a switch that switches between generator power and pull power," he said. "Today we went and shut off the generator and we lost all power. We tried to switch it over to pull power, and it got stuck between generator power and pull power."
Skalberg said the cost to replace the switch will be about $6,200, and Parker said to go ahead and make the purchase without putting the item on the agenda.
• Parker noted the courthouse fire escapes had been removed and that the job took two days. Removal of the fire escapes was the final step following the fire system upgrade to the courthouse, and will now allow for the project of replacing the building's windows to commence later this spring.
— Chad Drury can be reached at cdrury@ottumwacourier.com, and on Twitter @ChadDrury