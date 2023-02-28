OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2024 during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, completing the first step in the budget process.
The county is asking for just over $9 million for its general fund, which basically is the cost of running the county. The other ask — for rural county services that include roads — is just under $2 million. Both are slight increases from the current fiscal year, but supervisor Brian Morgan said "it's essentially a shot in the dark with everything going on right now."
However, Morgan is wondering how long the county can continue to keep the $3.50 levy for general services. With costs going up and uncertainty surrounding some bills in the state legislature, he wasn't shy about where he thinks the county could be headed, especially when nearby counties have exceeded that threshold to keep up with costs.
"Numerous times I've said when the state legislature goes into session, the first thing I'd like to see them do is adjourn," Morgan quipped. "It gets worse and worse. Year after year we send people to Des Moines that's never sat in this seat, or at City Hall or on the school board. And they feel they know better than the people that face the citizens every day, right here.
"I think a lot more local control is going away. We have healthy carryover balances now, but I would say in two years, they're not going to be healthy," he said. "We're going to use a big chunk this year to get things done we need to get done. When it comes to something like salaries, those are recurring expenses. It's not like buying a truck or equipment."
Supervisor Bryan Ziegler pointed out the urgency in creating more revenue from valuations, essentially by investing in residential and commercial development.
"I think that's the one bright point," he said. "Compare our valuations to some other counties, and they have that luxury of having higher valuations because they have more investment in communities. That's my goal, and something we should be thinking about, planning for and encouraging."
Morgan used the secondary roads department as an example. He said the department needs three motor graders, which will cost over $1 million combined.
"That's $1 million or more that we're going to have to spend at some point to keep our equipment on the road. We have some stuff that's 20 years old," Morgan said. "So in the end, ultimately, it all rolls downhill. We're told (up here what to do), and then it's up to us to make those cuts.
"So then who's the bad guy?" he said. "It's the person doing the cutting."
In other business:
— The county voted to approve a three-year extension of an agreement to place a school resource officer in the Cardinal Community School District. The current agreement has a year remaining, so the new agreement would begin with the 2024-25 school year and run through 2026-27. Deputy Chris Shadduck has been the SRO at the school.
"It's been a wonderful program down there, and I think Chris has done an outstanding job building that program, and we want to see it continue," sheriff Don Phillips said.
Morgan agreed.
"I think Deputy Shadduck has done a tremendous job, and made some good in-roads with some kids down there and developing those relationships," he said. "A lot of positives have come from it."
— The secondary roads department is seeking seasonal summer help, county engineer Jeff Skalberg said. The main responsibilities would be mowing ditches and driving tractors. For more information, contact the department at (641) 684-5425, email Skalberg at jskalberg@wapellcounty.org, and download and fill out an application on the county's website at www.wapellocounty.org.
