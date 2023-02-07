OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse approved 50% of the salary-increase recommendations put forward by the county compensation board regarding the county's six elected officials.
While some department heads will receive a higher bump in salary than others, they will all receive the same percentage increase in fiscal year 2024 as the county tries to take a step to boosting salaries closer to the state average.
But, this was just a start down that path, and it's possible tax increases could fund those salary hikes in future years.
"It took us a lot of years to get to where we're at [in terms of state rankings], and that's not where we want to be," said supervisor Darren Batterson, referring to the fact that most of the county's department heads rank in the bottom one-quarter of counties for salaries. "We can't make it up in one year, even though we'd love to. Our goal is to get back to where they need to be.
"And I'm not opposed to the supervisors taking zero," he said.
That won't be the case, however. The breakdown of how the salaries will look starting July 1, with current salaries in parentheses, and what the compensation board recommended:
— County attorney ($97,516.32), an increase of 10% to $104,267.66. Compensation board recommended a 20% increase to $117,019.
— County auditor ($65,550,65), an increase of 9.3% to $71,614.15. Compensation board recommended an 18.5% increase to $77,678.
— County recorder ($64,613.44), an increase of 8.8% to $70,299.22. Compensation board recommended a 17.6% increase to $75,985.
— County treasurer ($65,037.07), an increase of 8.8% to $70,760.04. Compensation board recommended a 17.6% increase to $76,483.
— County sheriff ($85,861.73), an increase of 13.8% to $97,710.87. Compensation board recommended a 27.6% increase to $109,560.
— County supervisors ($39,666.59), an increase of 2.5% to $40,663.80. Compensation board recommended a 5% increase to $41,661.
The compensation board pointed out the sheriff's salary to be more in line with police chiefs and Iowa State Patrol officers, as stipulated in the Back the Blue Act, which was signed into law in 2021. Last year, the supervisors approved a 10% increase across the board.
"I do believe in the last couple years a couple of us have tried to make some moves on salaries," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "The Back the Blue bill is so the state can feel it's best to tell us what our sheriff should make, and then they could cut the state patrol in half if they want to. That's their business.
"Now, the sheriff and police chief are pretty close," he said. "I think all of us sitting up here want to continue to make those adjustments to slowly put us in line with where we need to be, because I agree the 70th and 80th percentile is bad. I don't like that."
A second item related in increases involved a request by the auditor's office for $10,000 stipend on top of the salary bump, but that was tabled until the supervisors could get a better grasp on the budget. The request also did not pass the compensation board unanimously, but it could be adjusted accordingly.
John Webber, chair of the compensation board, said the recommendations not only consisted of a base percentage increase, but also an additional 5% to offset the increase elected officials in other counties received.
"We've been trying for a number of years to get salaries increased with a goal toward getting to, at a minimum, the statewide average," he said. "Last year, the board approved 10%, which was great. The problem is that everybody else got raises, so the net was about 4%, and that wasn't much movement."
Webber also floated the idea of making smaller recommendations over several budgeting cycles and make the increases "in a more budget-friendly manner."
"I believe the board would still be more than happy to try and do that, if it would work for you going forward," he said.
Supervisor Bryan Ziegler was willing to explore that idea. He also made the motion for 50% of the recommended increases.
"I feel at a little bit of a disadvantage because the compensation board meet before I was in this position," he said. "In the future, I think we could have input into the process and work toward a longer-term plan."
Morgan said this pay raise will work this year, but there is uncertainty down the road.
"We're looking at about a $40,000 increase in taxable dollars over last year," he said, noting the state's rollback miscalculation creates a question mark on the dollar value. "More or less every dollar we spend this year is going to be a tax increase, or money coming out of our carryover balance. We can absorb that for a while, but you have to look at the future."
Ziegler also saw the prospect of a tax increase as problematic.
"I have a reputation for wanting to increase salaries, and I think people are starting to realize that," he said. "But, when you're looking at a budget, as Brian said, I'm not sure I want to raise taxes right away real quick.
"We're not just solving the problem this year, but we're making a long-term plan to solve it."
