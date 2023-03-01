OTTUMWA — One week ago, it appeared the idea for an internship program for prospective EMTs was going to be put on hold for multiple reasons.
The few days since changed that.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors, after other counties expressed support, approved pursuing a Future Ready Iowa Grant that, if awarded, could create up to 16 emergency medical service internships in the four-county region of Wapello, Davis, Appanoose and Van Buren counties.
The idea was brought to the supervisors last week by Wapello County Emergency Management Director Tim Richmond, who laid out how the program would look. After further conversations with colleagues in other counties, the supervisors went along.
"I commend everyone that's worked on this, the partnership between the four counties," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "I think it's great, especially being in the Indian Hills region, that we've been able to work together."
If the grant is awarded for the program, the internships would begin at the end of the current school year. Applicants must be between 17 and 24 years old, though the number of internships may change depending on the amount awarded. Richmond budgeted for the maximum $99,524 for 16 internships, but also created budgets for 12 or 14 as well.
"Our thought coming into this was to get to the high schools, especially high school seniors," Richmond said. "This grant allows us to do that and also capture some of the post-graduates. Our thought is that we really need to kind of join the bandwagon with some of these dual-enrollment programs, and the apprenticeship-type initiatives that work extremely well."
The schedule would essentially allow students to go to school twice a week, with clinical time and apprenticeship time built into the week. Richmond said "there's some flexibility to go into other areas of health care and hospitals, and experience some of those fields as part of their internship program."
"One of the things we've discussed in EMS is that, if you look at all of us that are on the committee (for this), we started as EMTs, and then we grew from there," Richmond said. "It's perfectly appropriate and encouraged to spend time in the field for a while, and then as their interest and abilities grow, they take on more roles.
"There's always going to be this need to get new young people into the pipeline, and that cycle will always be there."
Richmond had letters of support from the board of supervisors of the other three counties, with Teri Hanna, the director of Davis County ambulance services, saying "our board of supervisors was very supportive. They felt like it was well worth their time and effort. They said they'd come up with the money."
The grant will take care of most internship costs, but will not cover insurance or workman's compensation. Each of the four counties would be on the hook for just over $5,100 to cover that cost. If the grant is awarded and the program begins, the counties would enter into a 28E agreement.
"I would hope (the state) would look at the grant favorably because of the partnership between multiple counties," Morgan said. "I don't think that's something they see a lot of, and definitely with all the moving parts.
"I think it's been very well-covered of the need for EMTs, so I think this step, or anything, is worth trying right now," he said.
