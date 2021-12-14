OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement during Tuesday's weekly meeting that will remove fire escapes from the courthouse and the old jail.
Bridge City Construction will handle the removal of the fire escapes at a cost of $16,000. Removal of the fire escapes is the conclusion of a process in which the courthouse has a new fire sprinkler system installed.
"The fire escapes aren't safe. They wouldn't pass the test of putting 800 pounds of sand out there to see," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "So a couple years ago we put in a new alarm system and new sprinkler system, which now allows us to remove the fire escapes."
Parker said the company would remove the metal "right down to the surface of the courthouse walls."
"They won't do any more than that because we're going to do a window project, and there is going to have to be some repair work around the windows," Parker said.
Later in the meeting, the supervisors approved a donation of land from Jay and Nikki Blanchard that would be managed by the Wapello County Conservation Board. The land, which encompasses about 50 acres near Eldon, is appraised at $250,000.
"They've relocated and there is no one here that wants to continue to farm or otherwise use the property," said John Webber, who represents the Blanchards. "They believe it has some recreational opportunities and good conservation practices."
County conservation director Richard Tebbs said the land is "wonderful."
"The state always likes it when they see pieces that kind of merge together, and this is not isolated," he said. "It kind of creates that whole bluff along there from Eldon all the way up toward Ottumwa as more of a conservation area."
Parker said when he was working in city leadership, the city gave park land to the county but that it only could be used in a certain way for 25 years. He wondered if that was still the case.
"Typically, restrictions are only effective for a period of 21 years, and then they can be renewed for successive 10-year periods under Iowa's State Use and Reversions Act (Iowa Code 614.24)," Webber said. "To me that doesn't apply to government-owned property. Where you run into bigger restrictions is if you have a restriction that says you may never sell this property.
"This document does not have that type of restriction," Webber said. "It just says that if you sell it, it needs to be sold to some similar type of conservation entity, and those restrictions are generally enforceable."
In other business:
• Parker said a structural engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Rock Island, Illinois, will arrive to look at potential solutions following the fire along the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge. A fire broke out Sunday evening, affecting the southern entrance to the bridge.
"Since it's on the river side of the levee, they want to be informed about whatever we're going to do. And they will make suggestions on how we can correct it," he said. "If you look at the under-structure, it was made big enough to hold freight trains, but it's just bicycles and pedestrians going across there now.
"Since it's on the river side of the levee, anything we do there is an impediment to water flowing during a flood," Parker said. "So the less structures we can put in the waterway, the better they like it."
• Tebbs gave the board the department's annual report ending June 30. He said revenues increased by $25,000.
"We're starting to have more school groups touch base with us, but I think some of it is getting back out and away from the covid period we're having," he said. "Cabin use was up because people needed to get out and away from the cities."