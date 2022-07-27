The Wapello County Board of Supervisors took a step toward addressing one of its long-standing goals during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The supervisors approved the plans, specifications and cost estimate to replace all the windows in the building, a project that won't be completed until next year, but has already been approved using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The plans call for "approximately 110 windows," supervisor Jerry Parker said, noting that the courtroom windows are a different size than others on the building. The project is expected to cost about $1.3 million.
"On the fifth floor, those windows are really large," Parker said. "They could be considered three windows, a big one in the middle and two connecting on the side."
Still, work must be done before the windows are actually installed. Parker said any asbestos abatement would have to be taken care of, but he's hopeful that can be done while the windows are being produced.
"These aren't windows that you can just go get at Walmart. These were built over 100 years ago," he said. "So we're waiting for an asbestos contractor to come in and give us a review. We have a lot of things put together, but the contractor can say if there is or isn't asbestos that needs removed, and if there is, how long that will take."
Parker said it would take about 12 weeks to make the windows.
In other business:
• Supervisor Wayne Huit said a designer had been on the site of the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge to give an update about costs for replacement on the levee end of the bridge, which suffered a fire last winter.
Huit said just the "walk part" of the bridge will cost between $130,000 and $150,000. However, that cost does not include any piers below the bridge, where were burned out as part of the fire.
"It'll be a very nice bridge," Huit said.
"The thing to remember is that there were piers every 10 feet or 12 feet, because there were trains going over it," Parker said. "This is not going to be that way, so maybe it'll be reduced to just one in the middle."
• The supervisors approved the county's participation in the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant with the Iowa County Engineers Association, which plans to reduce road fatalities between 2030-50.
"It's basically a safety plan to designate and give direction on how to improve safety in every single county in the state," county engineer Jeff Skalberg said. "So they'll look at crash data, do road rehabs, widening intersections, etc. We had a safety plan done probably 10 years ago, but that does not include some of the items the federal government wanted us to look at.
"So this is a whole new safety plan, and this is grant to do that is free to the counties."
