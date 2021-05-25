OTTUMWA — Though the grant funding ends at the end of June, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors is hoping to continue its meal-delivery service with the Food Bank of Iowa.
The supervisors entertained a public hearing during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse to discuss the topic. Though no one had any comment, supervisor Jerry Parker noted that the two-box-per-month delivery for senior citizens, which started last year because of the pandemic, has been a success.
There also appears to be mutual interest to keep it going.
"They're averaging a little under 250 boxes a month, and in my discussions with them, they want to continue this program," he said.
However, the funding for two boxes per month ends at the end of next month; the county's obligations for that extra delivery would end, but Parker is optimistic an agreement can be made instead of returning to just one delivery per month.
"In my discussions with the food bank, they want to keep it going and they'll work out some kind of a deal so our costs do not go up and we can continue it twice a month," he said. "I don't have that agreement yet, but they want to do it twice a month. They felt it was very beneficial to the elderly people that got the boxes."
The county has long been proactive in meeting the needs of elderly residents when it comes to meal delivery. The supervisors used to deliver boxes themselves before more perishable items were included that required trucks. The county has been an active participant in meal delivery arrangements for at least 20 years.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a bid of $24,100 to Eldon Louwsma of Fremont for a fencing project along a watergap in the Kirkville Wildlife Area, but county conservation board president Richard Tebbs warned of the immediacy in accepting the bid.
"The bid went up from $22,000 because material costs kept going up since the last time I talked to you guys, and they're expected to go up again in a month," he said. "It's mainly the pipe and fencing materials, such as wire and posts, that are going up."
Tebbs said the conservation board would pay for the fencing costs even though the project wasn't included in the office's budget.
Supervisor Wayne Huit wondered how sturdy the fencing would be.
"Is it something that will stay or be washed out eventually?" he said.
Tebbs said he had every intention to make it permanent.
"That's the idea," he said. "There's so much riprap (which supports structures against erosion) of concrete. The idea is to make it so it's going to stay."
• The supervisors named Larry Patrick to the county's planning and zoning board. One more appointment to the board, likely to come next week according to supervisor Brian Morgan, would give the board a quorum to hold meetings again.
"When the state made it to where you had to live out in the country to be on this, we lost some people who have been serving for quite a while," Parker said.
• On Memorial Day, the VFW American Legion Memorial Day program will be held at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park, beginning at 10 a.m. State representative Cherielynn Westrich is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the event.
"It's always nice to see a good turnout for that to honor the memory of fallen service people, around our area especially," Morgan said. "It's always a nice program."