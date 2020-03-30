FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Monday agreed to perform a traffic study of Vetch Boulevard before construction crews begin resurfacing county roads later this spring.
The road is one of five scheduled resurfacing projects this construction season. With farmers heading to the fields for planting season soon, the supervisors wanted to know what kind of traffic was using the road, with the possibility of reordering the list of roads to be resurfaced depending on the study.
"We've had a lot of comments that it was going to get torn up right away," supervisor Dee Sandquist said. "So we thought it'd be helpful to see what traffic we're talking about there."
Sandquist wondered if a webcam of the road would be legal, and county attorney Chauncey Moulding said it would be, provided there was no audio available.
"You can absolutely monitor and take photographs of the traffic," Moulding said. "But we have to disable to audio. We've looked at a couple of them that would serve our needs in the $100 to $200 range."
The supervisors said the most logical way to use it would be to install a webcam on top of a utility pole.
County engineer Scott Cline said he had a trail camera that he hadn't used yet, but Moulding shared concerns about a camera being sensitive enough to detect motion for at least 40 feet, as well as the potential for a camera being stolen if people know where it is.
"We'd have to disguise it a bit," he said. "These things are worth a little bit of money."
Supervisor Lee Dimmitt wondered why the study was necessary, and Sandquist said they wanted to collect some data as to what kind of traffic was using it to cause the poor condition of the road.
Cline said a pre-construction meeting with the contractor is scheduled, but there was some thought that Germanville Road would potentially be resurfaced first. It was unclear when that would take place.
"The target value (for the study) would probably be out planting and stuff, and that if we did this, it was during peak time," Dimmitt said. "It's either planting or harvesting, and planting is coming up."
Sandquist hoped for mid-April start date.
Also at the board meeting:
• The county agreed to put in an order for a new Caterpillar motor grader for the Secondary Road Department. Caterpillar said it would take a $20,000 trade-in for the county's current John Deere grader. The cost of a new grader would be $244,679 with the trade-in.
"Generally we order them ahead of time, and if we get the order in now, the better chance will have to get it by next fiscal year budget," Cline said.
Dimmitt was concerned about value of a trade-in.
"Is it possible to get more by selling it rather than trading it in," he asked Cline. "You could put out feelers. It just doesn't seem like a lot of money for a $200,000 piece of equipment."
Sandquist said the last grader purchased, about two years ago, cost $224,000.
• The county will purchase a set of replacement pieces for the courthouse clock for $125. Supervisor Daryn Hamilton said the parts are hard to find because of their age.
"John Connet found a location where he can purchase these pieces that are original to the clock. They're 'new-old stock' that are original to the clock," he said. "Normally they are like $50 a piece for these things. The parts aren't cheap and they're near-impossible to replace or repair."
The motion for the item wasn't on the agenda, but authorization for the purchase was approved by the board.