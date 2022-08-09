OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors agreed to renew the lease agreement for county-owned farm ground to Jason Rogers during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The county takes bids on the approximately 250-acre ground near the county 4-H premises, but this was a non-bidding year. Rogers was awarded the contract last year, and the winner of the bid has the option of taking the second year at the same price.
Rogers' bid last year was about $90,000 per year.
"They (county extension) has 14 acres we gave them, but the rest of it we kept, and it's all farm ground," supervisor Jerry Parker said.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved the 2022-23 budget for the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center between the county and the City of Ottumwa.
• The supervisors approved of several new hires — Lilly Frazier and Desire' Vose as dispatchers with the sheriff's office; Amy Smith as a Clerk 2 in the motor vehicle department and Austin Roe as a conservation technician in the conservation department.
