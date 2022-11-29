OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse rescinded the pay grade of a certified sheriff deputy because it violated an agreement between the county and the sheriff's union.
Two weeks ago, the supervisors approved a pay rate of $27.93 per hour for Lonny Floen, a certified deputy with four years of experience in Appanoose County. Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips sought to increase his starting pay because the department is having difficulty attracting deputies.
However, in addition to the negotiated contract, there was a memorandum of understanding for the sheriff's department to bump up the starting pay for an experienced deputy to $27.93 "to encourage more seasoned officers to come here," supervisor Jerry Parker said.
"That was so he wouldn't have to start at $24.24 and work up through a couple years. That's an incentive," Parker said. "But it's a prohibited practice. We can't pay someone less than a contract is, and we can't pay somebody more. We can't give them less benefits or more benefits than the contract says."
When the supervisors originally approved the $27.93 rate, neither they nor the sheriff's office had heard from the union about the possible change. A day later, the union disallowed it. Floen will be paid $24.24 despite his experience.
"They turned it down, so we were in violation of the contract if we don't go ahead and pay like we approved. That's why we needed to rescind it," Parker said.
Parker also mentioned a situation the supervisors didn't vote on. A jailer was allowed two weeks of vacation immediately, which violates the contract.
"That one we don't have to act on because we didn't to start with," he said. "This one, we had to act on because we did approve a salary that's not appropriate."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved of a resident offering to pay to have a stretch of secondary road along his property paved.
Steve Leonard will be charged 75% of the $47,895.23 it cost to pave east of Highway 149 on Angle Road, a distance of 270 feet to the end of his property. Iowa code allows private citizens to pay for a paved surface, though it has been a rarity in Wapello County.
"There was a resolution that passed in 1987, a long time ago, and we've used it I think just one time," Parker said. "The other time we had to hold a public hearing, but we don't for this one because we're not setting up a district to pay out of it. This is done already."
• The supervisors approved Brian Bennett as a county medical examiner investigator. Bennett is a retired full-time paramedic, but he is certified and works at Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
"We have a couple, but if there is an incident, they'll have like two or three there, where it'll be split," Parker said. "This is just more in case there's someone tied up and can't get there because they work somewhere."
• Parker said next week's meeting will set a date for a public hearing regarding the sale of the bioprocessing facility near Eddyville that Cargill has been using as a training center. The county had a 20-year agreement to house Indian Hills Community College's bioprocessing program at the facility before it moved on campus. Currently, Cargill owns the land while the county owns the building.
"One important thing about this is that we'll get a section of Cargill into Wapello County now, and I don't think this is a bad deal," Parker said. "They couldn't come here before because they didn't have any choice. That's where the old Iowa Southern utility infrastructure was, so they had to go there."
