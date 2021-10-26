OTTUMWA — Last week members of both of the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office touted the benefits of what a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system would look like, and how streamlined the process would be.
It appears, at least from the county board of supervisors' position, that it's just a matter of time before it happens.
In an informal discussion about American Rescue Plan funding, the dispatch system would likely be one of the more costly expenditures that both the city and county would share, but one that is needed to bring both the law enforcement entities into the present with how they handle calls and responses, and sharing information between departments.
"Jerry (Parker) says it's going to happen. I mean, it has to happen," supervisor Brian Morgan said, when asked about the supervisors' general thoughts on the CAD system. "You know, this money is probably the most logical, but there's still some moving parts about it."
One of those moving parts would be how the city and county would share the costs, specifically for the annual maintenance fee, which runs between $70,000 and $80,000.
"You can almost count that as an insurance policy because you're paying for the servers that they're going to replace, and that's a big thing," Morgan said. "But how does that get split between the city and county?
"We kind of control more because we have the jail, but then there's the other side of it, things that the police department would use more than the sheriff's office," he said. "Is that going to be a 50-50 split? There's just some things that just need hashed out."
Supervisor Wayne Huit said the city probably would use it more, but "it's a really good deal together like that. Everybody knows what's going on."
Parker said that if the CAD were to be implemented, there would have to be cost-sharing between the city and county. He referenced a pictometry project that would allow a flyover of the county every three years to determine if structures have been added, etc., which would affect tax rolls. Parker said the city didn't pay its obligated one-third of the cost, but still used the project for fire calls, etc. That left the county and county assessor to split the cost evenly.
"Something like that is a real advantage to the city, because they could see things like a fence they couldn't go through, or a gas tank nearby. They can see where the unsafe situations are," he said.
"When we do this, we have to have something signed and sealed, so we all know our role in the future. It's not fair for someone to back out and leave those costs to somebody else."
In other business:
• The board approved the re-appointment of Don Lewis to the Veterans Affairs Commission, with the term to expire June 1, 2024.
• The board approved construction plans for an emergency repair project along River Road and the Des Moines River. The cost to the county will be 20% of the total cost, or approximately $70,000. The project is taking place because "a bunch of bank was lost" during flooding June 25 and June 26, county engineer Jeff Skalberg said.