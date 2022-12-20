OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved a contribution to fix the roof on a Wapello 4-H Expo building roof during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, and the supervisors believe there is value in funding the project.
The county sold the building, which was a county home for decades, for $1 to the Expo board, supervisor Jerry Parker said. The building has become a critical piece to the growth of 4-H in the county, as well as being a community center for other area events.
The cost to replace the roof is $44,500, which will come out of the capital projects portion of the county's sales tax money.
"It was going to cost half a million dollars for us to tear it down and landfill it," Parker said. "So the decision to sell to the board was pretty simple. We worked with them to remodel the facility that was acceptable in a manner to them so they could use it."
Duane Bass, one of the Expo board members, cited the continued growth of the 4-H program, which now includes outfits from Eddyville because that community does not have a building of its own.
"There were a lot of things that needed fixed out there, and we're lucky because we have a group of volunteers that have a lot of different skill sets," he said. "We serve about 400 kids right now who are registered for 4-H, and we've also been working with FFA groups out of Eddyville.
"So we're growing, and we're proud of what the place looks like right now."
Bass said the board approached the supervisors because a roof was near the end of its life, and extreme heat lately has not helped. He said a raccoon had gotten on top of the roof and tore up material, "looking for a place to get in for the winter, I assume," Bass said.
"So three of us on a Monday night went out there cutting patches and moving over those areas to keep the water out of the place," he said. "With that in mind, we said it's probably time that we start looking for a permanent replacement."
Bass said one bid for the project was about $75,000, but instead took the bid from Miller's Roof Coatings of Moravia for $44,150. All along, the aim was to keep the job local.
"We depend on grants, donations and fundraisers to generate funds because we're a nonprofit," Bass said of the board. "With as many activities going on and people using that facility, it takes a lot of money.
"We try to make our money go as far as we can."
Parker stressed the importance of making the fix, but not just for physical reasons.
"I think it's imperative we assist organizations like this that are providing," he said. "This is much greater than a community service."
In other business:
— Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said her office will be open Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., as that is the last day for absentee voting for a special election to fill two vacancies on Eddyville's city council. County offices will be closed that day, but the auditor's office will be available by calling (641) 683-0020.
— The supervisors approved the resignation of Jennifer Robbins as head of the South Central Behavioral Health Region, a four-county region for mental health. Parker said an interim director would be hired, but said there are a lot of questions about what the region will look like as the Iowa Legislature considers a bill to reduce the number of mental health regions.
"Some of the regions are small like ours, but some are as many as 20 counties," he said. "They want less regions, just four or five regions in the state. So the difficulty in hiring a CEO is that the region may not exist. If we're made part of a bigger region, those counties would have more votes, so they'd be able to hire somebody different."
Robbins served 14 years in the region.
"I'd publicly like to thank Jennifer for her time. There's a wealth of knowledge that's being lost," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "We're going to miss her around here."
— The supervisors approved a $5,000 contribution to the Food Bank of Iowa as part of a second installment of a donation to the food bank. The food bank had requested $20,000 earlier this year, and the county contributed $15,000. The final contribution, which goes toward two boxes of food per month for approximately 300 households.
— The supervisors agreed to a $5,000 commitment to assist Indian Hills Community College's Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant. The college is applying for a $650,000 grant to expand and enhance the Center for Fine Arts on the main campus. The project is part of the bond referendum that voters overwhelmingly passed in 2021. Should the college receive the grant, then the county will contribute its commitment.
"When you're a partner on a grant, then you score better on the grants," Parker said. "So this $5,000 shows that we're supportive of the project."
