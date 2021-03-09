OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's weekly meeting expressed their desire to seek an appraisal for the bioprocessing center near Eddyville.
The building is owned by the county, but had been shared by Indian Hills Community College and Cargill. However, two weeks ago, the supervisors sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce to end a 20-year mortgage agreement.
Indian Hills had used the facility for biotechnology classes before deciding to move those courses back to its main campus. Cargill has used it for both training and office space but, with many employees working from home because of the pandemic, found it didn't need as much space.
Board vice chair Jerry Parker said the county didn't have a preference for how it should be used, but if the county did have intentions of selling the building, it would need to be appraised. The center was built for $1.9 million.
"We could only find one appraiser that could do it, because it's a rare thing," Parker said. "With a building like that, there's no much to compare to. It would be good to tell IHCC and Cargill that we do have an appraiser and, if needed, to get it appraised."
Parker said Cargill had been expressing interest in the entire facility, and discussions continue on the company's intentions.
"I'm not sure we have a preference as far as leasing it or whatever, but we want to keep it in use for Cargill," he said. "Most of their activities are on the other side of the county line, but they own the land and we own the building.
"One of the things complicating it is that they don't need the whole facility for what they have, but if they own it, they will pay property taxes on the whole thing," Parker said. "If we get it appraised and it's less than $1.9 million, then their taxes would be less. They're looking at what it will cost them per year to maintain it, which is about $100,000 for all the utilities, plowing snow, mowing grass, etc. If we can lessen some of their burden, it makes it more attractive to them."
In other business, the supervisors:
• Certified the local school election results from last week. PPEL measures for Ottumwa, Cardinal and EBF school districts all passed, while Patti Malloy was certified to fill a vacancy on EBF's school board. Trevor Brown was certified to retain his seat on Cardinal's school board.
• Will continue their contract with Carosh Compliance Solutions for another year, avoiding a cost increase to the HIPAA services until November 2022. The cost will then increase 12.5%, and the services include privacy training for medical records, etc.
"Our contract now won't be affected, but to have security it wouldn't go up, we have to send a letter saying that we will approve a contract for November 2021 to November 2022," Parker said. "Since we are telling them now, we'll avoid that increase basically for a two-year period. They've done a good job for us."
• Declared a property at 16767 Whiskey Ridge, owned by Jesse and Thomas Clawson, to be a public health and safety hazard.
"There are a lot of junk vehicles, and there's an RV that's empty and stuck right out on the ground," supervisor Brian Morgan said.
"There's a wood stove in the RV, and they're using five-gallon buckets for urinals. There's garbage on the ground," board chair Wayne Huit said. "This place is really bad looking out there."