OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors reviewed the bid for Elite Fire Sprinkler Systems to conduct a fire alarm upgrade in the courthouse during a brief meeting Tuesday.
The bid from the company was for $62,500. The sub-contracting work will be done by Hawkeye Communication of Hiawatha, which will perform the fire alarm work, and Ridgway Electric LLC of Ottumwa will perform any incidental electrical work.
The supervisors will now send the bid proposal for recommendation to A&J Associates, an engineering firm the county has been working with on the project, and the board will likely vote on the approval of the contract at next week's meeting.
Approval of the contract could lead to a quick turnaround as far as when work would begin, vice chair Jerry Parker said, leaving only the removal of the outdoor fire escapes as the only phase remaining in the project.
The project also is different from the courthouse's planned elevator project, which will likely take four weeks and could be done in May, but no start date has officially been given.
In other business:
• The supervisors briefly discussed an appraisal for the bioprocessing facility used by Cargill near Eddyville. Parker said the county hasn't received a letter from the federal Economic Development Association regarding the county's request to be released from a 20-year mortgage, but that the county would act once it received it.
Cargill and Indian Hills Community College both used the facility as a training center before the college moved its biotechnology to its main campus. Cargill still uses it, but in a more limited capacity than before.
"My guess is that it'll be something under $400,000," Parker said of the appraisal. "The difficulty on that building is that it might be a really good building, really sound. It was built for $1.9 million, but if you look where it is, it really limits what its uses could be.
"To make it an office building, there'd have to be something associated around it. Otherwise, people wouldn't be interested in that location," he said. "It's difficult to make it into apartments. It's really best suited as a training center like it has been, but it might limit who would want it as a training center."