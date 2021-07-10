The Wapello County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session Tuesday to review and approve a contract with Indian Hills Community College to provide an interim setting for Eighth Judicial District court services.
The contract will begin once the supervisors sign it, and run through Aug. 13. The county was seeking a second interim site because the courthouse elevator is being replaced, and that project is expected to take three weeks.
Under the contract, the county will pay the college $3,500 to use five rooms, and lists Jennifer Wilson, executive dean of transfer and workforce education, as supervising the use of the facilities. District court administrator Heidi Baker will arrange the services on site.
The court will be using rooms 117A, 117B, 118, 121 and 122, and the college is responsible for internet access and cleaning services.
The college really hadn't been discussed as a possible option until last week, when county officials took a meeting with the college following the request of the court.
The county also had received confirmation that council chambers at City Hall could be used as well for jury trials, since that room is essentially a courtroom.
In other business:
• The supervisors will review the sheriff's office software agreement with Professional Computer Solutions Inc. for the current fiscal year. The cost of that agreement is $6,355 on an annual basis.
• The supervisors will review fourth-quarter and year-end reports for both the auditor's and sheriff's offices.
• The supervisors will review moving $200,000 of general supplement funds into the health fund.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the county's YouTube channel. Those who wish to attend in person will not be allowed to use the main elevator in the lobby.