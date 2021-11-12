OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors was satisfied with the inspection process when the Dakota Access Pipeline came through the county a few years ago.
The supervisors want to continue that partnership for another pipeline that figures to see construction in the next few years.
The supervisors signed a letter Tuesday, approving ISG Field Services to conduct the on-site inspection for the Heartland Greenway system, which will consist of a pipeline running through part of the county. Unlike the oil-based Dakota Access Pipeline, the Heartland Greenway system is a carbon-capture pipeline designed to reduce greenhouse gases.
"We don't have a lot of information on the project yet, but what I do know is they're planning on starting construction in 2024," Tiffany Kruizenga, project manager for ISG, told the supervisors. "So we're coming to you early to see if we could have the opportunity to represent you."
More information on the project will come at the first informational meeting Dec. 10 at Bridge View Center, Kruizenga said. At that point, landowners can have their questions answered about the project.
"I think everything you guys did before was great. We didn't have any issues," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "I like the idea of hopefully working with someone that's familiar with the area. That's always good."
Supervisor Jerry Parker agreed, saying that the firm kept the county updated on progress of the Dakota Access pipeline.
"When a landowner called us, we had some kind of background," Parker said. "Instead of saying, 'Well, I don't know what you're talking about,' we were able to give them some kind of announcement."
Kruizenga had it differs from county to county how much information to give stakeholders. She said she hopes individual county maps will be made to show where the Heartland system will traverse. She said this pipeline will take a similar route to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
"One of the lessons we learned with the Dakota Access project was that each county felt a little bit different about how much communication they wanted as it was happening," she said. "Some said, 'We hired you because we want you to do your job, and when the project is over, come give us the overall synopsis of it in the documentation.'
"Others wanted a little bit more communication and involvement in the process," Kruizenga said. "So before construction starts, we sit down with each county that we're representing and ask them if they want a weekly email that updates the progress, or if they want that monthly. So we make sure each county is getting as much as they want."
Parker did have some concerns about the project, but mostly from a taxing standpoint.
"I'm concerned about the projection on the increased property tax that we get," he said. "Any information relating to that helps us to plan better in the future. We know there's going to be a big jump in property taxes coming to us."