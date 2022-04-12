OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is looking at the possibility of introducing franchise fees as a new stream of revenue.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors isn't a fan.
During Tuesday's supervisors meeting at the courthouse, city administrator Philip Rath brought up the topic, and supervisors Brian Morgan and Jerry Parker pushed back. Rath is planning to bring it to the council Tuesday, though it must have a public hearing prior to approval.
From a city's perspective, the fees would allow for the hire of several departmental positions that have been lost over the last decade to budget cuts, among other uses. Since franchise fees will offset local option sales tax from utilities, the county stands to lose about $180,000 from its overall sales tax revenue.
"I don't want to spend my time going out campaigning against you on this," Morgan said. "To me, it looks like you're doing nothing more than campaigning, explaining to the public how it benefits the city. Are you explaining how it hurts the taxpayer, the person that pays the utility?"
Rath is hoping to institute a franchise fee of 5% on gas and electric utilities through Alliant Energy and Mid-American Energy on city businesses and residents, adding about $10 per month to a utility bill, or approximately $100 per year. However, he claimed just 1% of fees would raise about $540,000, and 5% would bring in over $2.6 million to the city. The most allowed under state law is 5%.
"We're trying to figure out a way to make the county whole, so to speak, and we're open to future discussions on those things," Rath said. "It has to be approved by the council of course. We're facing some of the same issues as far as staffing, compensation, development, and we're trying to grow the tax base.
"This is one of the options we're looking at."
The city seemingly has no way to hire more staff, since its $8.10 general levy, which supports salaries for staff, is at its maximum allowed by law already. However, Parker claimed that levy limit does not exist anymore, which was news to Rath, who cited Iowa Code 384.1, which outlines that a city can levy up to that amount, but not exceed it.
"There is no $8.10 limit, and I'll argue with the best on that. I've attended the seminars on financing and budget even before they changed it," Parker said. Morgan suggested that Rath contact the Iowa League of Cities for guidance, suggesting the levy limit was removed as "transparency."
Alan Kemp, the executive director at the Iowa League of Cities, told The Courier in an email Tuesday that the maximum $8.10 levy limit remains in place for the general fund, contrary to the supervisors' statements. The 2019 law by the Iowa Legislature, which made changes to the property tax levy process, did not change or remove the maximum levy amounts, Kemp said. In fiscal year 2022, 742 Iowa cities were at the $8.10 maximum, and no cities exceeded that levy.
Parker said the city had an opportunity when it dissolved its transit levy.
"When there was $500,000 for transit, even though you can't use transit money to pay fireman salaries," Parker said, "so what happens when that levy goes away? You could have raised the general fund levy by $500,000, taxpayers would not have seen an increase at all. Had we not handled ours this way, we wouldn't have had another chance."
He said the suggestion is similar to when the state took over the county's mental health levy starting with this year's budget, the $1.5 million that was a part of that levy that the county saved was essentially split evenly between property tax relief and county needs. Rath said the city wasn't able to do something similar when it removed the transit levy, because the city was already at its statutory levy limit for the general fund and could not increase it further.
But still, supervisors believe the city's path toward franchise fees puts the government bodies down the wrong path.
"There will be problems down the road," Parker said. "We'll get by. It's not like a life-threatening thing, but it's going to hurt the taxpayers. I've never supported franchise fees. Yeah, we'll lose that money, but we will just cut back on contributions. I think the point is the public might say the city and county are fighting all the time."
Morgan agreed.
"It's nice to be able to throw a little bit of money like a boat dock, because it actually makes you feel like you're doing something," he said. "It's a quality of life. It helps all of us. I get it, and you're probably having a hell of a time finding even season help. But I just don't know ..."
Morgan said the sales tax money the county receives helps contribute to infrastructure improvements such as bridges, but it also has helped with items such as election equipment, contributions to the Babe Ruth World Series, etc.
"I think it gets lost in a lot of what we do with that money," he said. "We're not out publicizing what we've done."