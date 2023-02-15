OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors tabled action regarding a conservation trust fund during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, as the supervisors had concerns about one department having revenue all to itself.
Conservation director Richard Tebbs approached the board about the possibility of starting a trust fund to help what Tebbs called "chasing the money" when it came to an aggressiveness securing grants for Pioneer Ridge and other entities. Tebbs noted that "90% of counties" have such a fund, but didn't have examples of how those funds had been developed.
That was just one reason supervisor Brian Morgan wanted to hold off on the conservation board proceeding, even though that board voted in favor of it.
"When you're capturing your own revenue, to me, that's saying with all these other departments — [recorder] Lisa [Kent] doing passports, or [sheriff] Don [Phillips] doing vehicle inspections, or whatever else — that their money should have to stay in their department," Morgan said. "But I think one of my bigger things is, when you start taking these revenue streams out of your budget, it just hurts your budget.
"Now with the 90% of counties that have trust funds, I'd be interested to see if those funds all come from revenue that's acquired, or if there's another avenue. We need to get more money coming in to help the county as a whole, not just county conservation."
Morgan continued, saying the county has been supportive in the past of matching grant funding when possible.
"I'd like to know really the last time we didn't say OK," he said. "We figure out a way to do it. We're blessed to have the local option sales tax that does help in a lot of these areas, or we can move some American Rescue Plan Act funds around.
"I think this board, whether it's us three sitting here, three of us before or the three when I started, has always been very positive and very open to the growth of county conservation. Pioneer Ridge is really one of our crown jewels."
County conservation statewide hasn't received the necessary funding that was promised when voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in 2010 supporting sales tax of three-eighths of one cent to be used for parks, clean water initiatives, etc.
However, Morgan said the state hasn't implemented the amendment "because they can't figure out what to do with the other five-eighths of the money."
"So, what the citizens voted on was ignored again," he said. "They've talked about putting it toward mental health, toward other things. Here we are, after people voted for it, it's still not there."
Tebbs said if county conversation was able to establish a trust fund, "we'd be more aggressive to apply for grants, but also gives us some flexibility to hopefully be more aggressive."
"This isn't something we have to have today," he said. "Rome wasn't built in a night."
Supervisor Darren Batterson agreed with Morgan, and wanted Tebbs to bring some paperwork as to how other counties were able to create a trust fund.
"We need stuff in writing so we can all sit and discuss it. I want everybody to be universal with these agreements, and I know where Brian's coming from," he said. "Just so we're all on the same page."
In other business:
— The supervisors set Feb. 28 as the date for a public hearing regarding the county's maximum property tax levy. Morgan was unsure what the rate was going to be, as the state continues to ponder how it will handle a mistake in property tax calculations for residential and multi-residential properties.
"We're still waiting to see what the state does. They did extend this out until April 30 for the budget to be certified," he said. "I mean, the levy we could throw out right now probably isn't going to be close to what we're actually going to publish."
— The supervisors approved 50% of the county compensation board's recommended pay raises for elected officials. The new wages, starting July 1, are as follows:
County auditor, $71,614.09; county attorney, $107,267.95; county recorder, $70,299.42; county treasurer, $70,760.33; county sheriff, $97,710.65; county supervisors, $40,658.25.
