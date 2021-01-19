OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to a temporary addition of sick leave to new employees in the event they should be affected by COVID-19.
Under the guidance, new employees with less than a year of seniority would be allowed 18 days of sick time to cover the quarantine and isolation period. However, as of now, this will only be granted until July 1.
Current employees accumulate sick leave at the rate of 12 hours at the end of each calendar month, and employees are credited with 48 hours of sick leave at the end of their probationary period.
"We've had the question brought up from the younger employees that may not have accumulated enough sick leave to cover the two weeks they would be off for some COVID-related illness," board vice chair Jerry Parker said. "A new employee, at the end of one year, would have accumulated 18 sick days. We're pretty liberal in our sick leave, but someone who's been here less than seven months, they won't have enough to cover the COVID-related. This will protect them."
Parker said he didn't include employees who'd been with the county for several years because "hopefully they will have enough sick leave to cover that."
"We have some new employees in at the sheriff's department and some new ones at Secondary Roads," he said. "This is something we can change. It's not a precedent-setting decision. It's totally up to us if we want to extend this from time to time."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a bid for $391,833.50 from McCulley Culvert of Barnes City to replace a concrete culvert near Eldon. The funds will come out of Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant money from the Federal Highway Administration.
• The supervisors approved bids for the replacement of air conditioning units and precast wall repair at the Law Enforcement Center. Winger Companies in Ottumwa will take care of the air conditioning project, likely in the spring, and E&H Restoration LLC of Davenport will do the precast repair.
City engineer Dwight Dohlman gave high marks regarding E&H's work on previous projects he'd been involved with, and Sheriff Don Phillips remarked about complaints members of the public have given about the look of the walls.
"It's a jail, but like anything else, we want things to look nice," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "A lot of money has been invested in the building."
"It'd be nice for it to be around for another 20 years," Phillips said. "If not longer."
• The supervisors appointed Rachel Fisher to fill a vacancy on the Wapello County Veterans Commission.