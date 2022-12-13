OTTUMWA — It was the end of an era for Wapello County.
Or, as supervisor Jerry Parker put it, Tuesday was history-making.
The county board of supervisors terminated its lease on the bioprocessing facility near Eddyville during its meeting at the courthouse, ending an era in which the county owned the facility and had two major partners.
Cargill will now own the building and land, paying the county $50,000 to terminate the lease early. The lease, which also included Indian Hills Community College for its biotechnology program, still had almost a year left on it.
"We're just changing who owns it, but when I got involved years ago, they determined that a development anywhere in a 20-county area benefits us all," Parker said. "The idea is that we're just continuing on for another generation of opportunities here.
"I'm really pleased that it's been a smooth transition."
Craig Ambrose, an official from Cargill, said the company has every intention of continuing to use the building as a training facility.
"It's just not for Cargill. Ajinomoto uses it," he said. "It's a benefit to everybody in that biotechnology campus. We had the World Food Conference there, and that building is our showcase. We want to keep it going. It's not cheap, and there are other investments we have to make."
"We'd seen a little bit of a shift in our program about three years ago that that facility, and really kind of worked with the county and Cargill to continue training in that facility," Indian Hills president Matt Thompson said. "I'm just really supportive, not only as a college president but as a taxpayer, that Cargill will continue to have a footprint in Wapello County, and they'll strengthen that partnership and the employment opportunities that exist here."
When the building was constructed for about $1.6 million, the county's investment was just $10,000 and most of the rest of the funding was through rural economic development grants, the federal government, the college and state.
However, Parker said in retelling the history, guarantees had to be made.
"One of those was with the Federal Economic Development Administration, and that we had to use it as a training facility for 20 years," he said. "Then we leased it to Indian Hills for $1 a year to carry out their program there.
"In the meantime, the people at the Cargill facility were able to use the building for meetings and training, and there was a lab there," Parker said. "After about 18 years, Indian Hills determined they were going to train on their campus."
Parker said that if the facility was discontinued as a training facility at that point, the county would have had to pay back all the funding from FEDA, plus any increased value of the building.
"We would have had to pay them back more than $600,000," he said. "But Indian Hills kept it open until we got the release agreement in May of 2021. The best way to keep it as a training facility was to have an agreement with Cargill."
The building has boilers that are near the end of their life, and the pandemic slowed some of the repairs the county needed to make. Parker said the county saved $400,000 by terminating the lease, rather than pay the cost to demolish the building.
"I think it's a great idea to see (Cargill) take the reins of ownership of it," Parker said. "People may not know who owns it, but they're sure going to see a benefit from it still being there instead of tearing it down."
In other business:
— The supervisors abated property taxes for 10-15 Transit for property on South Madison Avenue. The company bought the property and had it for nine months, but because they have a 28E agreement with other counties, it is exempt from paying property tax during its ownership. However, 10-15 still may pay three months in which it didn't own the property.
— Parker said a contractor has emerged from Klingner and Associates regarding the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge, and if that contractor is selected, could begin construction of the missing part of the bridge in January.
The supervisors will review bids on Dec. 20, then will receive a recommendation Dec. 27.
"There were some things we had thought about saving some money and having our crews do it," Parker said. "But I think it's just best we go ahead and have an addendum to the contract to get it done timely. It could open again by spring."
