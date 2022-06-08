OTTUMWA — There were few contested local races during Tuesday's primary, but there will be at least one new Wapello County supervisor in 2023.
In a tight three-way battle on the Democratic ticket, newcomer Connie Hammersley-Wilson edged out incumbent Wayne Huit by 65 votes to advance to November's general election.
Huit was seeking a second term as supervisor after being elected easily in 2018. But Hammersley-Wilson, the former director of the Ottumwa Chamber of Commerce, secured 32% of the vote, about 2.5% more than Huit. Incumbent Jerry Parker easily advanced to the general election, collecting 974 votes; Hammersley-Wilson locked up 815.
Parker and Hammersley-Wilson will be opposed by Republicans Bryan Ziegler and Darren Batterson, who each collected over 1,000 votes; Ziegler took 37% of the vote to Batterson's 35%, while John Rosenbalm collected 883 votes and earned 28% of the vote.
The four candidates will go for two seats in November.
Republican turnout in the county was higher than Democratic turnout, as about 500 more Republican votes were cast in the supervisors race.
There were no other contested races in the county, as treasurer Laurie Fountain, recorder Lisa Kent and attorney Reuben Neff all won their races.
Wapello County turnout was low, as just 17% of the 21,541 registered voters cast ballots.
Appanoose County
Only one race was contested in Appanoose County, and both were barn-burners.
On the Republican ballot for treasurer, Jennifer Salstrand edged Michelle Gray by 24 votes among 1,084 cast in the race. Salstrand barely claimed a majority, securing 51% of the vote.
Republican incumbent supervisor Jeffrey Kulmatycki ran unopposed in his re-election bid.
The county had low turnout, with only 17% of the 8,830 registered voters casting ballots.
Monroe County
The supervisors race on the Republican side saw Sonny Schroeder pull out a four-way race for one spot. Schroeder racked up 329 votes, or 44% of the vote, while John Ballard had 190 votes, Michael Smead had 131 and Reggie Devore had 94 votes.
In all, 20% of the county's 5,204 registered voters turned out for the primary.
Davis County
The supervisors races on both ballots featured multiple candidates, as 25% of the county's electorate cast a ballot.
On the Republican side, David Henderson scored 503 votes for supervisor, and incumbent Ron Bride collected 388 as both advanced to the general election. Gary Dunlavy (270), Darin Garrett (233) and Alan Bodkins (199) rounded out that field.
On the Democratic ballot, both Tony Spurgur (268) and Stewart Nebel (199) advanced to the November election.
Jefferson County
Democratic incumbent attorney Chauncey Moulding had no trouble advancing out of his primary race against Ed Harvey, as he pulled in 1,107 votes, or about 75% of the total cast for the office.
However, former colleagues will square off for an incumbent's seat in November. Incumbent Democrat Daryn Hamilton ran unopposed, but Republican Lee Dimmitt, who stepped away after the 2020 election, ran once again, also unopposed. They will vye for Hamilton's seat in the general election.
Van Buren County
Republican incumbents Mark Meek and Dale House strengthened their chances of returning to their supervisor seats as they advanced to the general election in a three-way primary. Meek scored 636 votes to House's 606, while Jon Thornsberry had 440 votes.
On the Democratic side, Diane Carr ran unopposed, and she, Meek and House will go for two sets in November.
The general election is set for Nov. 8.