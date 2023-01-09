OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting will have a discussion regarding a pay increase for Veterans Affairs Director Rachel Dolley.
Supervisor Bryan Ziegler mentioned the need to move the position from a part-time to a full-time position during last week's meeting, but no figures were thrown out. Rather, Ziegler wanted to discuss the topic as the county digs deep into the budget process for fiscal year 2024.
Supervisors Ziegler and Darren Batterson both campaigned on increasing salaries of county employees. Supervisor Brian Morgan said any pay increase should be considered as part of the budget process, which has to be finalized at the end of March.
The supervisors also will consider a contribution to the county's health fund, as well as take up a resolution abating property taxes for 10-15 Transit for property at 532 S. Madison Ave. Because 10-15 has a 28E agreement with several counties, it is eligible for a tax exemption. The abatement would be for $566.25.
The supervisors also are expected to approve changes of employment in the county attorney's office, assessor's office and recorder's office.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
