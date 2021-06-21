OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session to discuss improvements at one of its bigger buildings.
On the agenda for today's meeting at the courthouse is a proposal from Winger Companies to install access control to five doors at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
The supervisors also will set a date to close and vacate a county road, as well as discuss a resolution for a temporary road closure to conduct a bridge replacement on 15th Street, as well as reviewing and approving the construction plans for that project.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/boardroom, and will be live-streamed on the county's YouTube channel.
Ottumwa City Council
The council will meet for a special meeting at Bridge View Center with a few items on the agenda.
A bulk of the session will center on how the city's boards and commissions interact with the each other and the city, as a presentation will be facilitated by city attorney Kristine Stone of Ahlers & Cooney in Des Moines.
City administrator Philip Rath said the presentation, more specifically, would feature discussion on the purpose of the boards and commissions, as well as the role each person plays in "effective governance," and will discuss open meetings laws and conflicts of interest/ethics.
The council will also hear the second reading of a change to the city code regarding regulation and safe operation of e-scooters in Ottumwa. The city is entering into a one-year agreement with Bird Rides to make e-scooters an economically friendly mode of transportation around the heart of the city and on trails. The council will be recommended to waive the third reading, making the change to the code official.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The city will unlikely live-stream the meeting, but it will be displayed on the city's YouTube channel shortly after.