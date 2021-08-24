OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors, during its weekly meeting at the courthouse Tuesday, approved an agreement with Ottumwa Naval Air Station to help fund its furnace and ductwork project.
The NAS has been involved with several renovations to its building near the Ottumwa Regional Airport over the last decade, supervisor Brian Morgan said, and the supervisors have typically assisted in those endeavors.
However, this time, supervisor Jerry Parker said, there had to be an agreement between NAS and the county to be able to fund the expense.
"Through the years they've come to us with different situations, and this go-around, they didn't get approved from Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation," Parker said. "They're concerned because they lost some insulation and sheet rock because of moisture last year."
NAS was requesting $29,000 from the county, and Parker noted the funds will come from the capital projects fund and sales tax, not property taxes.
"Many of them are working as volunteers, namely Steve Black and Larry Cofer. They've kind of been the two spearheading it," Morgan said. "They're a good group of people to work with. They took this on about 2010 or 2011, cut through a lot of red tape with the airport, trying to take possession of buildings and everything else with it.
"They're aren't many of these buildings left across the country," he said. "They were used as training facilities more or less for pilots. Right here in the Midwest, I would say 97% of these buildings have been torn down. I think it's our job to help maintain this, and save not only a piece of history here, but American history."
Parker said that rules changes from the state auditor's office requires counties to enter an agreement with a non-profit, in this case NAS, to be able to assist it financially. The agreement will end when the furnace and ductwork are installed.
"So history is being made today," he said.
In other business:
• The supervisors agreed to purchase a Case tractor for mowing for the Secondary Roads department. The tractor will cost $99,000, which is $13,000 less than a bid for a John Deere tractor would have cost. The item was on the agenda two weeks ago, but the supervisors wanted more specifics that weren't initially provided about the Case tractor. The county has usually alternated between purchasing both to support both businesses in Ottumwa.