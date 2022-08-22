The Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting is expected to sign off on a letter of support to to Destination Iowa to contribute funds toward the expansion of campgrounds by the county conservation board.
The estimated cost of the overall project is just over $1.2 million, and the supervisors have stated they will contributed 50% of the required grant match of $1 million. The conservation board also will look at other grant opportunities as well.
The county's 50% will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act funding, with another 10% coming from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) founding.
In other business, the supervisors will approve four tax abatements for individuals, and transfer $200,000 in general supplemental funds to the employee health fund.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse, and will be live-streamed on the supervisor's YouTube page.
