The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to approve the canvass results of the 2021 city-school election which was held last week.
Election results can't be certified until the supervisors approve of the canvass. Doug McAntire, Sandra Pope and Cara Galloway were elected to the three open seats on the Ottumwa City Council, while Rick Johnson won his race to become the city's next mayor.
Also, the canvass will include the the results of the election for the Ottumwa Community School District board of directors, which went to Jeremy Weller, Jan Wetrich and Becky Ingle. Several other races in the county will be certified as well.
The county Secondary Roads department has two contracts for culvert replacements as a result of heavy rain June 25, when the culverts failed. The department also has a contract for debris removal on Cliffland Road Bridge, also as part of that one-day rain event. The department also is seeking approval for a right-of-way purchase as part of a bridge replacement project on 15th Street.
In other business:
• A letter of intent is being requested from the supervisors regarding inspection services for the proposed Heartland Greenway System Project. The project is to use carbon-capture pipeline to transport hazardous materials through five Midwest states. The pipeline would start in the Dakotas, and cut Iowa in half from northwest to southeast, running through Wapello County.
While the project runs in a general diagonal direction, counties in northeast Iowa also would be affected.
• The supervisors are expected to approve the hire of Kelly Corder as a part-time clerk in the treasurer's office.
• The supervisors are also expected to approve an amendment to the county's 28E Electronic Services System, which provides public access to land records and is overseen by the Iowa County Recorders Association.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor board room/courtroom, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.