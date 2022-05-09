OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors, during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, will consider an engineering proposal for repairing the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge.
A part of the bridge was destroyed in a fire during the winter, and the bridge has been closed to foot and bicycle traffic since, as the county determines how to fix the damaged part of the 134-year-old bridge.
Klingner and Associates, which is handling the engineering services, said that after a site visit on April 20, "we consider the damage so extensive that repairing does not appear to be a reasonable option."
The county has indicated it will use its own employees to demolish the existing span, which is more cost-effective.
The proposal from Klingner will cost $18,500, and includes a structural site visit, preliminary plan layout, as well as final structure plans and estimated timeframe for completion.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors are expected to approve May 24 as the date for a public hearing for a second budget amendment for fiscal year 2022, and there will be a presentation from the Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress.
Bethanne M. Johnstone is expected to be approved as a new hire for a Clerk 2 in the county attorney's office, while Taylor Rodeffer is expected to be approved for promotion to Clerk 2 in the same office.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.