The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session to discuss a range of topics at today's meeting at the courthouse.
They will receive the results of the canvass for the special school elections last week regarding PPEL money for those schools.
They will also discuss a property at 16767 Whiskey Ridge. In a resolution prepared by the board, the home and all structures at that property, owned by Jesse and Thomas Clawson, are declared a public health and safety hazard. The owners are ordered to remove said structures from the property by April 30, or the county will do it for them and the costs will be assessed against the property.
The supervisors will also agree to an extension with Carosh Compliance Solutions for HIPAA services. There is a 12.5% price increase involved, but not under the current contract, which ends Nov. 15. The increase would take in 2022-23.
They will also seek an appraisal from Perry T. Murry for the Bioprocessing Center by Eddyville that was once used by Indian Hills Community College and Cargill. An appraisal will help with the marketing and potential sale of the property, which is owned by the county.