OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will take part in three public hearings during regular session, which will begin at a different time today.
Today's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom at the courthouse. The supervisors will address the county's maximum property tax dollars, the upgrade to the fire alarm system and Iowa Pork Production, LLC, during public hearings as part of a broader agenda.
The county is poised to set its general county services to no more than $7,746,481, and the rural county services to $1,614,577 for the end of fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 during a public hearing. The rural county services is an increase of just over 6%.
It's the first two public hearings the supervisors are required to hold; the second one will be at a later date to cover the entire budget for the next fiscal year.
The supervisors also will have a public hearing discussing the costs of the final upgrades to the fire alarm system as part of the elevator project in the courthouse, with a cost of $41,525. The final stage includes a voice-activation system to alert courthouse patrons where to go in the event of a fire.
The supervisors will also consider a $52,000 purchase for election software and new systems.
The supervisors are also expected to approve a promotion for Shelby Denhartog in the attorney's office, as well as a pay rate change for Sara Glosser in the recorder's office.