OTTUMWA — The Food Bank of Iowa asked for a request of $20,000 from the Wapello County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, the the supervisors went most of the way.
That's not to say they won't contribute the entire amount.
The supervisors approved contributing $15,000 toward the Food Bank to continue services, which include twice-a-month distribution. The approval is an increase from previous years, but the supervisors saw fit to make the increase because of a lack of food voucher funding being used.
"I think we could increase it. I don't know about going to the $20,000, but I think we could go to $15,000, and they have guaranteed they will continue to do two per month," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "And they've also said over the last few months, there's been a slight increase in the number of boxes that families are requesting.
"So it's not a program that's going away."
According to figures released by the Food Bank of Iowa, Wapello County had 183 households with 265 individuals enrolled in the delivery program during fiscal year 2022. The goal for the year was 220 households with twice-per-month delivery.
In 2021 as a result of the pandemic, the Food Bank began to offer twice-per-month deliveries, and provided the staff labor, truck use and facility usage.
The Food Bank stated in its report its goal is to see 220 households enrolled.
"It's very helpful when you look at the amount of food that's delivered twice a month. It's well worth it," Parker said.
The county first got involved in the program about 20 years ago, Parker said. Polk County began receiving more food boxes than it needed, and was allowing other counties to buy those boxes at $5 per box to those who qualify for the program.
Then, he said, the federal government cut back on its funding for the program, so Polk County wasn't receiving as many boxes, and that county cut other counties out of receiving the food. Wapello County, which had reached over 200 families needing the food, continued to provide the service by forming various partnerships.
"The Food Bank would box up the food, buy the food and then we'd pay them and deliver the food," Parker said. "Two or three years ago, regulations changed, so instead of the supervisors delivering it around the county, the food bank said they would because they wanted a refrigerated truck."
Parker said the continued twice-a-month delivery isn't dependent on the county making a larger contribution.
Supervisor Brian Morgan recommended increasing the contribution to $15,000, and then determining in January if the county has to make a budget amendment to contribute the other $5,000.
"If we have to amend our budget, $5,000 isn't a lot," he said. "Gas and food prices are going up, so I'm good with the $15,000 now."
