A Dubuque man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl will get a new trial because a district court judge didn’t allow the public to attend his 2021 trial due to COVID-19 precautions, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in a split decision.
Ronald James Brimmer, 25, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree sexual abuse in April 2021 and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, court records show. He was accused of drinking alcohol with the girl and — along with another man who bought the alcohol — having non-consensual sex with her in a bathroom while she was severely inebriated.
The other man, Agustin Bon Orduno, 40, pleaded guilty to a felony sexual abuse charge and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in 2021, court records show.
Brimmer’s trial was initially scheduled for March 31, 2020, but it was delayed along with most other trials because of the coronavirus, which was first confirmed in Iowa earlier that month. The Iowa Supreme Court allowed trials to resume the next year but required six feet of distance between people in the courtroom.
Brimmer made repeated requests for friends and family to attend the trial — especially his mother — but District Judge Thomas Bitter worried about their proximity to jurors who would be seated in the courtroom gallery where members of the public typically sit, court records show.
“One of my goals is to make this trial open to the public, but my very first goal is to make sure we have a fair trial for the state, for the defendant, and that it’s fair in every way to all witnesses as well, including any witness who may testify as a victim,” Bitter said before jury selection began, according to a transcript of the proceedings. “I don’t want people from the public seated really close to the witness stand up front where the jury box is. I don’t want people from the public on either side sitting right next to or right behind the jurors because I want the jurors to feel like it’s safe and that I don’t want them to overhear anything. I don’t want them to feel intimidated in any way.”
Bitter considered broadcasting the proceedings via some sort of livestream but said he didn’t have the capability to do it. He gave prosecutors the option of setting up the broadcast. Brimmer did not request a livestream, court records show.
The judge also said Brimmer could waive his right to a speedy trial and delay it until COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, but Brimmer declined.
Brimmer sought a new trial after the jury’s verdict against him and argued the judge had deprived him of his right to a public trial under the Iowa and U.S. constitutions. His attorney, Nichole Watt of Waterloo, wrote in her motion for a new trial that she had taken part in five other jury trials during the pandemic and that members of the public were allowed to attend. After Bitter denied the request, Brimmer appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
A slim 4-3 majority of the high court, in a Thursday opinion, decided Brimmer deserves a new trial.
“The importance of the public-trial right is not merely an academic exercise,” wrote Justice Dana Oxley for the majority opinion. “Its importance is precisely why such errors virtually always require reversal. … Allowing such errors to go uncorrected simply because correcting them may be difficult or may subject witnesses to the retrial of an unsavory case erodes the fundamental character of the constitution and places our judgment as to the value of its protections in individual cases ahead of the judgment it consecrates.”
Three other justices — David May, Matthew McDermott and Christopher McDonald — agreed that Brimmer should get a new trial because there was no in-person access for spectators. Chief Justice Susan Christensen and justices Edward Mansfield and Thomas Waterman said the livestream option was available to Brimmer but he didn’t pursue it.
“I see no reason to put someone who was serially raped by two men as a sixteen-year-old through another trial simply to make an academic point about the importance of the public trial right,” Mansfield wrote in his partially dissenting opinion.
All of the justices agreed there was sufficient evidence to convict Brimmer, according to their opinions published Thursday.
Brimmer has been held at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in eastern Iowa, according to state records. It was not yet clear in court records how his case will proceed and whether he will be released pending a new trial.
The Dubuque County Attorney’s office, which prosecuted Brimmer, did not immediately respond to an Iowa Capital Dispatch inquiry about whether it would retry the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.