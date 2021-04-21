OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa woman charged with sexually assaulting two minors in 2017 was received a suspended prison sentence with probation this week.
Sabrina Elizabeth Morrow, 32, of Ottumwa, was sentenced as part of a plea deal on Monday to a total of two years of prison, which was suspended. She was placed on probation for two years.
Morrow was originally charged with second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse. Her plea knocked both charges down to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
According to court filings, Morrow was arrested in Feb. 22, 2018 for sexual assaults that happened during the summer of 2017. The victims were 11 and 13 years old at the time.
Morrow will be required to file on the sex offender registry and pay a fine of $1,710.