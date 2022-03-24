FAIRFIELD — T-Mobile announced Fairfield as one of the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize these towns and build upon what makes them unique.
Fairfield’s $50,000 grant will go towards funding the next three slab foundations for the Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity neighborhood on North 12th.
“On behalf of everyone involved with the Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity, we are ecstatic and incredibly grateful to T-Mobile and their Hometown Grant Program for selecting us as a recipient of this grant,” said Habitat for Humanity president Amber Stump McDowell in a press release. “The funds will absolutely solidify our financial stability to complete at least three more homes with hopes of many more."
Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects. Hometown Grants are given every quarter to up to 25 small towns.
T-Mobile Hometown Grants is just one of the initiatives underscoring T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America. More than just bringing wireless, T-Mobile aims to be part of the community and help small towns thrive.
T-Mobile and the Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity will hold an official check presentation March 31 at 2 p.m. at the current Habitat for Humanity build located at 808 N. 12th St.