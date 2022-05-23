OTTUMWA — Like David Steen before him, Larry Miller took one last wish to the Good Samaritan Society.
Hospice nurse Sherelyn Hornick honored it as well.
Miller's wish was to take a ride in the old car he purchased "down south" two years ago — a 1972 Plymouth Duster. Last week Larry’s brother, Verlin Miller, pulled in to Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Larry’s 1972 Plymouth Duster.
Larry’s roommate called out, “Go as fast as you can and make those tires smoke!”
With a huge smile, Larry climbed into the car one last time. With blue skies and a warm spring breeze in their face, Verlin drove his brother Larry through town and then to see Lake Wapello. Upon returning, Larry said the best part of the day was just getting to sit in his car again.
Larry had another old car that he was very proud of .... a sleek 1967 Barracuda Notchback. He found the body in a hay field and restored it.
“That car ran at 400 horsepower … it flew and I ran it at 100 mph,” he said with a huge smile on his face.
Larry shared stories of his younger years and the many good times he had.
When Good Samaritan activity director Sarah Meeker asked Larry what piece of advice he would give to younger generations, his reply was very simple and very true.
“Live life like you will die tomorrow," he said. "Be ready, because we don’t know when our time to go will come.”