OTTUMWA — They're separated by one decimal point in the Iowa Code.
But two tax suspensions carry are similar, but also different.
Occasionally the Wapello County Board of Supervisors will approve property tax suspensions for their residents, as they did four times during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse. But handing out tax suspensions isn't like handing out candy, because eventually they have to be paid back in a variety of ways.
Supervisor Jerry Parker laid out the differences in Chapter 427.8 and 427.9 of the Iowa Code, both dealing with suspending property taxes. The former is more common, and the one the supervisors have direct control over.
"We review their income and their situation. Are they able to pay their taxes?" he said. "And this law makes it easier for someone, elderly people to stay in their home."
Bascially, every year, residents reach out to the supervisors to discuss their situation and typically suspending taxes is not an issue. However, suspensions have built up over the last year because there was no tax sale.
"Some of the people got lax and asked that taxes be suspended since there wasn't a tax sale last year," he said. "There will be one this year, so some of these people have two years' worth of taxes."
A tax sale is the sale of property due to unpaid taxes.
According to Iowa Code, "if a person is unable to contribute to the public revenue, the person may file a petition with the board of supervisors, stating the fact and giving a statement of parcels owned, and other information the board may require."
The rub is that even though the taxes are interest-free, they do build up, and they are eventually "assessed against the property owner or estate for the current year and those unpaid for prior years."
The second tax suspension law brings the Department of Human Services into the equation. The supervisors essentially aren't addressed directly, but they do sign off on the suspension.
"This one isn't quite like the other. I know you've all noticed that this one says 0.9, and the other was 0.8," he chuckled. "With 427.8, the supervisors get to decide. With 427.9, if you have a caretaker at DHS, and you meet a certain criteria, the DHS gives them a letter to take to the supervisors that says to suspend their taxes.
"With 427.8, they have to come in every year. If they forget, their home will go into a tax sale," he said. "For 427.9, you do it once and we don't have to look at it again. DHS looks at it, and after that they do not have to request again. And DHS will send us a letter saying they've passed away or they no longer qualify."
Iowa Code backs up what Parker said, that "a resident of a health care facility, which is receiving payment from the department of human services for the person's care, the person shall be deemed to be unable to contribute to the public revenue."
Parker said some residents have suspensions annually, but not always.
"Some we've done each year, and a couple more people that are new because of financial situations," he said.