After what it calls “a series of bungles,” the Iowa Department of Transportation is facing additional legal hurdles in its five-year effort to dispose of a small parcel of land in Wapello County.
In 2016, the DOT decided to dispose of the 28-acre parcel through an auction that was open to the owners of the three abutting pieces of property: Jon and Cheryl Simparcel; Kurt and Carol Anderson; and Jeffrey England.
The DOT sent the owners a bidding form, indicating it would give preference to bids that equaled or exceeded the fair market value of the land, which was $45,000. The owners were instructed that to submit a valid bid, they’d have to include a check.
But the bidding form specified $45,000 as the default bid amount and was pre-printed to read: “I herewith submit an unconditional offer of $45,000.”
The Andersons returned a completed bidding form, offering $45,000, and included a check for that same amount. Jeffrey England also submitted a bid, leaving the pre-printed bid amount of $45,000, but including a check signed by his parents, Larry and Charlotte England, in the amount of $51,016.
After the Andersons learned others were interested in the property, they increased their bid to $50,000. The bidding period then closed. Subsequently, the DOT called the England family and allegedly told them they appeared to be the high bidder, but noted the discrepancy in the dollar amounts on the bidding form and on the check. The agency also sent back to the Andersons their check, along with a letter saying their bid was unsuccessful.
The DOT then mailed a new bidding form to Larry and Charlotte England, telling them to “cross off the amount of $45,000 and write in $51,016.”
But because of a clerical error, the DOT inadvertently sent the form to the Andersons instead of the Englands, who contacted the DOT and complained that while Jeffrey England was eligible to bid as an owner of abutting land, his parents were not.
The DOT then scrapped the planned sale, issued Charlotte and Larry England a check refunding their payment, and announced the bidding process would begin anew at some later date.
That decision didn’t please either the Andersons or the Englands, and both families asked the DOT for a declaratory order on the matter. The Englands claimed the DOT was contractually bound to sell the land to Jeffrey England. The Andersons claimed they were the sole abutting landowners to have placed a valid bid and so they were entitled to the property.
Both families lost, with the DOT ruling that it hadn’t erred in canceling the sale after the bids were opened.
The Andersons and Englands then went to court, seeking judicial review of the decision. Again, they lost, with a district court judge ruling that the DOT was within its rights to cancel the sale.
The Englands appealed that decision, and the Andersons filed a cross-appeal, with the case handled by the Iowa Court of Appeals.
Again, the two families lost, with the appeals court ruling that the letter sent to potential bidders made clear that any offers were for “consideration” by the DOT “prior to offering the property for public sale.”
Also, in the preprinted forms mailed to the potential bidders, the DOT had stated that reserved the right “to reject any or all bids or offers.”
The Englands then filed a lawsuit against the DOT, alleging breach of contract, which the DOT told the court is “the same song, second verse,” with the same claims being relitigated for the fifth time.
In recent filings with the Iowa Supreme Court, the DOT says the proposed new sale of the land “has not gone forward because this litigation has locked the process up.”
Moreover, the agency says, the delay was recently compounded by a trial continuance and by a court backlog tied to COVID-19.
The breach-of-contract case is now expected to be tried in July 2022, but the DOT is asking the Supreme Court to first rule on whether the case should proceed given the Court of Appeals ruling in the Andersons’ case.
Allowing the case to move forward, the DOT argues, enables the Englands to “bombard Iowa taxpayers with serial suits,” and “frustrates the public interest by needlessly locking up property the DOT should have already been able to convey away.”