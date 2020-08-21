Teachers prepare for unique return to school

OTTUMWA — Kimberly Hudson’s classroom looks different than it ever has before.
There are no student desks in the first-grade room at Horace Mann Elementary. All bookshelves have been removed. The only piece of furniture is her teacher’s desk.
Instead of desks, there are plastic storage bins for students to place their supplies, backpacks and, eventually, coats in. The lid will serve as the desktop, and students will sit on the floor.
This, Hudson said, is to ensure social distancing in her classroom in the era of COVID-19.
It’s just one of the solutions teachers in her building have come up with as the first day of school approaches Monday.
“That’s probably the hardest challenge at the elementary level is the grouping,” she said. “There’s nothing but my desk and the totes in my classroom. It just looks very different than it has in years past.”
Over at Evans Middle School, seventh-grade teachers Staci Pester and Laura Goemaat have been reconfiguring their rooms as well.
Pester, a social studies teacher, had tables seating two set up, all facing one direction as directed in Return to Learn protocols. While the pairs at desks might be closer than the 6-foot recommendation, the tables are spaced apart as much as possible.
In her science classroom down the hallway, Goemaat was still figuring out how she wanted to set up her room. She’s not concerned with the spacing so much as her teaching habits.
“Normally, I move around a lot, desk to desk,” she said of interacting with the students. “I think what I’m going to do this year is set up a table that’s ‘come to me’ so I can make sure the area is safe and clean ...
“I’m afraid I’m going to jump into it, move around and catch myself doing the ‘wrong’ thing,” she said.
The teachers both shared concerns about adjusting to communication with a mask on.
“Classroom management is a lot in facial expressions,” Pester said, so it will be an adjustment for her to learn how to communicate “what we’re thinking” as we speak.
“I do joke around a lot and am sarcastic, and with masks hiding facial expressions, it’s going to be harder to develop those [student] relationships,” Goemaat said. “With the masks hiding emotions, it’s going to be really hard.”
The masks will be a big adjustment, Pester said. “Everybody’s actually been positive about it. It’s just adjusting to having them on.” Even with no students in the buildings, staff have been wearing them in the hallways and professional development sessions throughout the week.
Hudson doesn’t see mask use as a concern rather than another opportunity to teach.
“I don’t have any worry about masks at my level. This summer I was watching parents with their kids and teaching their kids to use them,” she said. “I think the parents have done a great job of preparing kids to wear a mask. The next level now is getting used to wearing it all day.”
She said she plans to address that through educating her students on why the masks are needed and the proper way to wear them.
“I’m not worried about having to discipline a child. It’s not disciplining, it’s redirecting,” she said.
Mask breaks will be scheduled, and if the students get frustrated they will go outside and take them off for a while.
“It’s just something we teach now,” Hudson said. “That’s just what it’s going to be like for us right now.”
And while the students’ break from school has been longer than ever before, the trio of educators said learning loss was not at the top of their list of concerns. They all said protocols have been put in place to evaluate and address what learning students are missing as they begin a unit under its accelerated learning plan. They’ll start straight away with grade-level content and prescreen for what students know and what they’re missing.
“We’re not going to lose any ground. The way we’re going to fill it will hopefully fill those gaps,” Hudson said. “They’re all going to be in a different spot, and that’s no different than any other year. We have that work regardless of COVID-19.”
“Even if they missed out on some learning, they’re all in it together,” Goemaat said. “I’m more concerned about them socially and emotionally than academically.”
The other teachers agreed meeting the social and emotional needs of their students was a top concern.
“That’s actually been the focus of our professional development the last couple of days,” Pester said, with training on restorative practices and host to communicate with the students.
“I know there were concerns as teachers” about adequate food, shelter and relationships with trusted adults for the students, she said. “I know there are a lot of kids struggling during quarantine. Online interaction only does so much.”
But there is a challenge in getting the students back into the routine, getting students used to the “new normal” and making sure expectations are clear, Pester said. “It’s not going to be the normal reunion.”
“I think [the students] are going to be frustrated with the social aspects of school,” said Goematt, particularly when it comes to the “unstructured” times such as lunch and passing times when they are used to socializing. “That’s the best part of school, being with your friends and having lunch. The won’t necessarily look frustrated, but they won’t enjoy school as much that way.”
Hudson is just hoping her students will be allowed to be kids, especially when it comes to something like recess.
“Being with their friends and playing and learning how to be in and manage social situations, that’s a huge part of being in school,” she said. “My thought as a teacher is you need to let them be kids.”
With the recess time her students have, 10 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes at lunch, potential time the children spend in closer quarters with each other will still be under the 15-minute time frame health officials outlined. In addition, only one grade level at a time will be at recess at one time, reducing numbers, and it will be outdoors. “I think all of those layers will keep them safe and let them be kids.”
One of her biggest concerns is in regards to technology.
“For kindergarten, first grade, having to use a computer for most of their learning will be a challenge for them,” Hudson said. “You have students learning to write, learning their letters. Typing is a whole other layer that’s not natural to them. They’ll probably acclimate pretty quickly, it’s just the learning processes of it will be a big challenge.”
She’s also concerned about preparing the students to learn digitally if the need arises and ensuring the district-issued devices come back to the classroom fully charged. She said that’s a huge concern for the elementary teachers as devices at that level have always remained in the classrooms. “It’s a whole other thing we’ve never worried about before.”
But all the teachers have faith in the work the district has done to prepare for the unique return to school in 2020.
“Our administrators have been amazing,” said Pester. “They’re doing everything they can to make sure it’s as safe and ‘normal’ as possible, even though we all know it’s not normal. We’re pretty prepared for everything at this point.”
“There’s processes for everything. I’m really proud of what they’re doing,” said Hudson. “It’s interesting to see how proactive the districts are. The flexibility has been really great in the district. [Superintendent Mike] McGrory has been a great addition and very supportive of students, families and staff.”
She did have one final message for parents, who have had their children at home longer than they ever had since entering school:
“I would ask them to just be really patient with the teachers and how we’re learning to teach in this situation. When the glitches occur, we’re doing the best we can,” she said. “Be a partner with us. Let us know what’s working and what’s not so we can troubleshoot it.”