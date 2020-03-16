OTTUMWA — Prairie Hills has changed its visitor policy following President Donald Trump’s address Friday night on COVID-19. Other facilities in the area remain on visitor lockdown.
“As of Saturday, our protocol did change. We notified immediate family members of that change,” said Angie Wickencamp, executive director at the care facility. “At this point, it is just medical personnel.”
As of midweek last week, the facility was still allowing immediate family to visit its residents. Following Trump’s statement, that changed. “It is something that’s happening company-wide for our managing company. We took another look at what’s in the best interest of our resident population and applied that accordingly,” Wickenkamp said.
"Overall, the morale is good," said Penn Place Executive Director Virginia Vanderlinden via email. "Of course, residents are concerned with current events, especially because something like this has never happened before. We find this generation is very adaptable and is able to go with the flow. After all, they have experienced a lot over their lifetime."
However, that doesn’t mean residents are out of contact with the outside world.
“Actually yesterday, staff assisted a resident in doing a FaceTime with their loved ones, so that is an option we’re making available if the family requests it,” she said Monday morning. “That newer technology, the residents get a kick out of it anyway.”
Video chatting is also an option residents at Care Initiatives facilities, including Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa and facilities in Albia, Centerville and Oskaloosa. “We have the ability to video conference with Skype, etc.,” said Jason Bridie, communications director for the company. “We do offer video conference. If a family would like to call the respective building and make arrangements, we’re encouraging that. We’re really encouraging family members to call and ask about that option,” he said. “We have Chromebooks and tablets and things we could use to accommodate that if need be. Each building’s gain to be a bit different, but we will do our best to make it all work.”
However, telephone calls are proving popular.
“What we’re seeing is a lot of telephone calls,” said Bridie. “Right now, telephone seems to be the primary method of people reaching their loved ones. We’re working to facilitate that kind of contact between family members and residents.”
That’s also happening at Vista Woods. Ron Stursma, administrator, said the facility is seeing “a lot of phone calls between families.” Wickenkamp also said phone calls remain an option at Prairie Hills.
Mail for residents is still being received at the facilities as well, so cards, notes and letters are all welcome means of communication.
And, Penn Place is starting a new initiative. "This week we have plans to initiate our pen pal program with area children, grandkids and community," said Vanderlinden.
Bridie said additional efforts are being made to keep residents entertained. Activities directors at Care Initiatives facilities are bringing activity carts to residents’ rooms and offering puzzles, books and game activities to utilize in their rooms and offering to turn the TV on for residents. “We’re trying to make sure we’re trying to stay on top of keeping [residents] entertained,” he said. “It’s our staff trying to keep everybody’s spirits up. They have a tough job of working through these restrictions that have come about. We certainly appreciate everybody’s cooperation. It is inconvenient, and we recognize that.”
"We are trying to keep things as normal as possible," said Vanderlinden. "Our recreational therapists (activities) are continuing to offer daily programming. Our staff understand the magnitude in which this affects our residents and their families. They are working hard to ensure positive engagement throughout the day for everyone."
Social media another tool being utilized in addition to all the other efforts.
Wickenkamp said the facility continues to post photos of daily life at Prairies Hills updated on their social media pages. “It’s a way for followers, family and friends to get a look at what daily life here looks like,” she said.
It can also be useful for residents. “If residents have an existing Facebook account and their own means of accessing that, certainly that is no different than any other time,” Bridie said.
"With our sister facility in Britt, we are going to start a friendly facility vs. facility via Facebook, playing games such as Tic Tac Toe and Hangman," Vanderlinden said. "We also plan to feature daily posts on Facebook showcasing what wear are doing at Penn Place, Sylvan Woods and The Haven. We invite the community to like us on Facebook and follow our adventures."
“As much as we can struggle with technology sometimes, it’s proving to be very valuable at this time,” added Wickenkamp.