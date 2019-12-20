OTTUMWA — The first thing you think of when you consider ice cream is not usually technology. Sure, you know it’s involved. But it’s in the background. Freezer trucks and transportation.
Brian Waller, president of the Technology Association of Iowa, said he has heard a different take, and it helped inspire a road trip that will reach Ottumwa in 2020.
The Iowa Technology Roadshow is a new outreach effort designed to reach audiences outside of Iowa’s major cities. Waller said the goal is to both teach about the need for companies and employees to think about technology and make the connections to help them do so.
How does that involve ice cream? Thank Blue Bunny.
Waller recalled a conversation with Mike Wells, CEO of the Le Mars-based company, in which Wells said he considers Blue Bunny to be a technology company. Tracking sales in real time to identify trends and when to make shipments requires a significant technological investment. But doing so means Blue Bunny can hop right on things if there’s an issue, resolving potential problems before customers even notice.
“Technology has been seen as a cost,” Waller said. “But technology is a value-add now. In the last decade things have advanced so quickly. He [Wells] really moved our association to start thinking differently.”
TAI noted the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation as a sponsor of the Ottumwa visit, but Legacy CEO Steve Dust was quick to point out that the roots that led to the planned stop are deep.
“It’s really in partnership with the regional entrepreneur center at Indian Hills Community College and Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress,” he said.
Efforts by Indian Hills to boost small businesses and entrepreneurs who are just setting up shop date back more than a decade. And Partners In Progress has worked to help boost Ottumwa businesses, whether they’re new or long-established.
Like Waller, Dust said companies need to understand how they can use and apply technological advances. Those who don’t will face a much tougher environment as competitors identify new opportunities.
“That’s why, no matter what company you’re talking about, adoption of technology is going to be critical to competitiveness,” he said.
A big part of why things have changed so much so recently is the growth of high-speed internet connections. As those reach into rural parts of the country, areas that may not have considered themselves in need of technological innovation are beginning to see the potential.
Each stop on the roadshow includes a four-person panel discussion. The lineup will change for different stops, and it has not been announced for Ottumwa yet. The visit is scheduled for April 28, 2020, with additional details to be released.
Waller said the TAI hopes the visits can help shift companies, employees and students from “consumers of technnology” to “creators of technology.”
“The new leadership really gets it,” he said. “We want to build and unite Iowa technology companies. This is going to be a great opportunity to change perceptions.”
The roadshow will not be the first visit to Ottumwa by the TAI. A TechBrew event, described as “a casual networking event for entrepreneurs, technologists, business leaders, and college students,” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bridge View Center. TechBrew is free, and takes place every other month in Ottumwa.