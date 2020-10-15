FAIRFIELD — A prosecutor says a teen has been charged after a small fire was discovered in the top floor of the Fairfield High School Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, but the bathroom where the fire originated did sustain flame and smoke damage.
After an investigation, the Fairfield Police Department said they charged a 15-year-old juvenile with reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor. The case has been referred to the juvenile court officer, and no further details will be released.