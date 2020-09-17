OTTUMWA — Three trash fires at businesses on North Quincy Avenue have resulted in felony charges for an Ottumwa teen.
Wednesday night, Ottumwa police arrested Tanner Stone Simmers, 18, of Ottumwa, and charged him with three counts of second-degree arson, each a Class C felony.
The charges correspond to three fires on Aug. 27. Gilworth Furniture, Dollar General and Hobby Lobby each sustained damage after debris on the outside of their buildings was set on fire.
The fires were reported on Aug. 27 at 3:02 a.m., 3:09 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. The Ottumwa Fire Department responded to each and extinguished the fires.
A press release from the Ottumwa Police Department said reviewing video from the city of Ottumwa's camera system that monitors traffic in the area aided them in identifying Simmers.
Simmers was booked into Wapello County Jail and released after posting bail.