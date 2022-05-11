FAIRFIELD — One of the two Fairfield teens charged with the death of a Fairfield High School teacher will continue to be tried as an adult, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The motion by Jeremy Everett Goodale, now 17, to waive the case to juvenile court was denied by Judge Shawn Showers on Wednesday. Last year, Goodale was charged along with co-defendant Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 16, of Fairfield, in district court because Iowa code requires those 16 or older to be charged as adults when the alleged crime is a forcible felony. Both teens have pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
In a seven-page order, Showers said the juvenile system would not be able to provide services before its jurisdiction runs out in likely less than a year. Additionally, Goodale would be released once that jurisdiction ends "without meaningful supervision" with no guarantee he would complete programming prior to his release.
Showers said the court also considered the nature of the alleged offense and that there have been no prior rehabilitation efforts to judge Goodale's ability to perform under such programs.
"Based upon these factors, the court finds there are no reasonable prospects for rehabilitating the defendant in juvenile court," Showers wrote. "The juvenile court's dwindling time to rehabilitate the defendant is simply insufficient for a crime of such magnitude based on the nature of the offenses described in the minutes of testimony."
Attorneys for Goodale argued to waive the case into juvenile court on April 28. They said the move would allow quicker treatment for Goodale, adding that such treatment given while his brain is still in development would create higher prospects for successful rehabilitation.
But prosecutors pushed back, arguing that Goodale would not be required to complete treatment in the juvenile system. Additionally, treatment could only be provided once he is found guilty and sentenced, a process itself that could take months unless Goodale entered a quick guilty plea. The juvenile court system would no longer have jurisdiction over Goodale once he graduates high school or obtains a general equivalency diploma.
Attorney Allen Cook said Goodale had no prior bad conduct and the psychologist called by Goodale's team testified that the teen was above average in regard to intelligence and ability. Even since his incarceration, Cook said that Goodale has been completing his studies and remains on track to graduate on time, by May 2023.
Investigators in court filings and search warrant applications say Goodale and Miller monitored Graber before ultimately killing her with a baseball bat at the Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. Her body was found on Nov. 2, 2021, under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. Authorities haven't released a motive for the killing.
Police say they were led to the teens by social media messages shared by an associate with police. They say those messages show Goodale and Miller were involved in the planning, execution and disposal of evidence in connection with Graber's death.
Goodale's co-defendant Miller is being tried separately and made similar arguments to the court last week. Showers has not yet issued a ruling for Miller's request to transfer jurisdiction.
Trial remains set for August for Goodale, at a venue to be determined.
— Find more coverage on the case at www.ottumwacourier.com/fairfieldteens.