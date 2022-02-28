OTTUMWA — James John Barbieri, 17, of Ottumwa, died Saturday as a result of a gunshot wound from a weapon he was handling.
At approximately 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, the Ottumwa Police Department responded to a report that a male had been shot at 424 N. Court St., Apt. 3. Police arrived and found Barbieri had sustained the wound to his head.
Barbieri was transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, and then was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries.
According to a press release from OPD, the preliminary investigation said Barbieri was handing a firearm when the weapon was discharged and the round struck him in his head. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is requested to contact the police department's investigations unit at (641) 683-0661.