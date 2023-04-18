FAIRFIELD — While the stories offered in two separate court hearings Tuesday didn’t exactly match, both teens charged with the beating death of a high school Spanish teacher have reached plea deals with prosecutors.
Judge Shawn Showers accepted the change of pleas for both Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 17, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 18, both of Fairfield. Both teens pled guilty to first-degree murder. A second count of conspiracy to commit murder will be dismissed for both.
The teens were charged with the November 2021 killing of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. She was found dead at Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. The teens were both 16 at the time, and were charged as adults as Iowa law requires for those accused of a forcible felony at the age of 16 and up.
The deal outlined by prosecutors would include a recommendation that Miller be sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison, while their recommendation for Goodale was a minimum of 25 years. At the conclusion of their minimum sentences, they would become eligible for parole. The full plea agreement has not yet been made available publicly.
Goodale had previously agreed to serve as a state witness in their prosecution of Miller.
Adults found guilty of first-degree murder face mandatory sentences of life in prison without the chance of parole. Because they were juveniles at the time of the crime, their sentence must include the possibility of parole based on a 2016 ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.
The pleas come as Miller’s trial was slated to begin Friday, and Goodale’s scheduled to begin May 15. Their sentencings will be set for a future date, and the judge is not bound to follow the sentencing recommendations from attorneys. Showers ordered pre-sentence investigations for both teens.
Differing stories
In order to accept the change of plea from not guilty to guilty, the record must include evidence that those pleading guilty were actually part of the crime and the judge must be convinced the defendant is aware of the rights they are waiving.
Showers ruled Tuesday both of those elements were met, but the teens didn’t stipulate to the same facts precisely.
The statement offered by Goodale seemed to most closely align with what prosecutors have advanced in court: that Miller, unhappy with the grade he received in Nohema Graber’s class, set out with Goodale to kill Nohema Graber and hide the evidence.
Prosecutors said Nohema Graber was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat, before her body was hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield.
Speaking in court Tuesday, Goodale said he had met Miller at the park on Nov. 2, 2021.
“I understood he had the intent to kill Mrs. Graber,” Goodale said. “Chaiden [Willard Miller] had brought a bat, among other supplies, to go through with the murder. And after he had struck Nohema Graber we then moved her off of the trail, where I then struck her and she died as a result.
“Afterwards, we removed any evidence that we could.”
Goodale said he initially acted as a lookout while Miller struck Nohema Graber. But after the teens moved her body off of the park trail, Goodale said he also struck Nohema Graber after noticing that she was still alive.
Prior to Goodale’s hearing, Miller told the court in a separate hearing that it was only Goodale who had struck Nohema Graber with the bat. Responding to questions from his attorney Christine Branstad meant to establish factual basis for the court, Miller said he was with Goodale at the park and acted as a lookout while Goodale struck and killed Nohema Graber.
Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown, one of two prosecutors, said the state has evidence that shows both Miller and Goodale struck Nohema Graber.
“It was our intention at trial that the evidence would be that Mr. Miller planned the murder of Nohema Graber, that this plan was in place with Jeremy Goodale, [and that] they both acted as principals as well as aiders and abettors in the planning of the death of Nohema Graber,” Brown said.
Investigators have said that on the day Nohema Graber was killed, Miller had discussed his grade with the teacher that afternoon. Miller had told police he had frustrations with Nohema Graber’s teaching style and the effect his grade in her class had on his grade point average, investigators said.
Investigators said their focus turned on the two teens after Goodale had sent Snapchat messages about the killing to another individual who turned them into law enforcement.
Family spokesperson Thomas Graber, who is the brother of Nohema Graber’s ex-husband Paul Graber, said the family is satisfied with the recommended sentencing and that the defendants both pled guilty.
“We're glad the defendants have pleaded guilty,” Thomas Graber said after the hearings concluded. “We're disappointed that one is not, still, owning up to his full role, but he has at least pleaded guilty, and we look forward to sentencing.”
Jeffery County Attorney Chauncey Moulding briefly told media after the hearings that he is glad the defendants took responsibility for their crime, and that he looks forward to “making sure justice is done at sentencing.”
Who was Nohema Graber?
At the time of her death, Nohema Graber was survived by three adult children.
Nohema Graber, a native of Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, married Paul Graber on Oct. 4, 1986 in Xalapa. She moved to Fairfield in 1992, where Paul Graber was from. The two eventually divorced, but remained close.
Nohema Graber had prior worked as a flight attendant and had studied to be a commercial airline pilot, becoming one of the first women in Mexico trained to fly passenger jets.
After moving to Fairfield, she decided to get a degree in English and go into teaching. Her first job as a Spanish teacher was at Ottumwa High School. She left that job for the Spanish teacher position at Fairfield High School in 2012.
Nohema Graber was widely loved by her students and staff, often receiving cards and letters from former students, family and friends have said since her death. Her obituary said she “lived for her children, her family and her faith” and was a disciplined walker who enjoyed nature.
The Fairfield High School Student Council is organizing its second annual “Walk for Nohema” on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Fairfield at the Chautauqua Park.
