OTTUMWA — The annual Tenco Foundation Golf Classic will be held June 18 at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
All profits from the event will assist the Tenco Foundation, which funds capital projects for First Resources Corp. (FRC) and provides assistance and grant opportunities to individuals with disabilities – “Investing in Dreams!” Over the last 36 years of its existence, this golf classic has grown to be one of the largest and most well known in all of southeast Iowa, drawing roughly 250 golfers annually.
This tournament features 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. shotgun starts in a four-player best shot format, and will offer many opportunities to win prizes, including a putting green game, mulligan purchase and raffle tickets.
This year’s event will be supported by more than 25 major sponsors as well as a multitude of patrons from throughout southeast Iowa and the Midwest. The sponsors assist the Tenco Foundation with expenses, and contribute outstanding hole prizes, as well as other gifts for the golfers at the event – and don’t forget the amazing hole-in-one bet for a new car at hole No. 8.
Though the spots are filling fast, there is still time to register a team for the tournament, which can be done by calling (641) 814-1081 or by emailing swaug@firstresources.us. Team cost is $280, which includes greens fees for four golfers and includes two carts.