OTTUMWA — It remains the goal of the Ottumwa Community School District, the City of Ottumwa and the Friends of Ottumwa's Parks to see a dozen tennis courts built in Sycamore Park as part of the Greater Ottumwa Park plan.
Whether that happens all at once, however, remains a question.
The city council approved during Tuesday's meeting for the city to let out two different cost estimates for the project — one for 12 post-tension courts and one for eight courts, with the potential to build out four more concrete courts. It was estimated last year it would cost $2.2 million for 12 courts, which prompted the city and school district to kick in $750,000 apiece for the project.
That left the Friends of Ottumwa's Parks, which delayed its fundraising because of uncertainly of where the courts would go in the master plan.
"I sat in on several meetings with the group talking about the fundraising efforts, and it was put on ice without knowing what it was going to look like," city administrator Phillip Rath said. "I think they felt it was very hard to go out and ask for sums of money without knowing what it was going to look like."
Blaire Siems, the president of the board, confirmed that the group is waiting to see where the bids come in to determine fundraising that will still be needed.
"We've already begun conversations with the United States Tennis Association regarding funding, and we will look to other grants as well as donations from private individuals," Siems said in an email to The Courier Friday.
Siems said anyone wishing to donate could visit the group's website at www.friendsofottumwasparks.com.
Rath said some of the organization's fundraising could go more toward the amenities associated with the tennis courts, especially if only eight end up being built. Eight courts would be enough for the school district to host any high school meet until the state tournament; a dozen could put it in the running to host a state tournament.
He also believes in Friends of Ottumwa's Parks' commitment to the project.
"They just don't have the funds on hand right now," he said. "I think there's a difference in if they were sitting on money in the coffers, and trying to go out and raise funds. That's what they were explaining a little over a year ago."
However, council member Cara Galloway was perplexed because both the school district and the city approved of contributions up front without knowing where the courts were definitively going.
"I guess I remember the conversation a little bit differently. I remember it as three equal parts. I know the school district has thrown their support in and I think this is a great way to move forward on the master plan, and great for our city too," she said. "I just want to make sure (Friends of Ottumwa's Parks) come in with their one-third because they came and presented to us.
"I just want to ensure they're out there pushing forward on fundraising and it's not kind of being put on the back burner."
School district superintendent Michael McGrory wondered if the amenities could be skipped in favor of more courts.
"When we originally proposed the project, we thought it was probably a $2.2 million project, but that also included bathrooms, concessions, etc.," he said. "Is there any way we can take that money (from Friends of Ottumwa's Parks) and put it toward courts rather than concessions?
"I think that's a conversation we can have with the committee, because their main focus was wanting to make sure we have the courts."
The scope of the work will be determined when bids are presented to the council Feb. 21. The hope is to start construction on the courts this year.
"Maybe we'll be lucky and the 12 courts will come in at under $1.5 million," Rath said. "We'll just see what numbers come in, and if they come in much higher, then I think the school district and the city will have to re-evaluate at that time."
